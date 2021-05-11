Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 later this month.

England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with the top two guaranteed to reach the knockout phase.

All three of England’s games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

England will also play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in early June.

A number of players, including Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, face anxious waits to see if they will recover from injury in time to play at the finals.

When will the squad be announced?

Southgate will announce his final Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday 25 May at 1pm.

The England manager will then hold a press conference at 2pm from St George’s Park explaining his selections.

How many players will be selected?

Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, in order to cover the risk of players being ruled out through positive Covid-19 tests or quarantine regulations during the tournament.

Southgate was sceptical over the prospect of expanded squads when asked in April.

“I am not certain I’m behind that,” he said. “Covid could play a part but there is a skill to picking 23 and it means you’ve got to make good decisions and important decisions.

“Some of that can be lost as you get an extended group, so let’s see how that develops but I’m not 100 per cent for that, I have to say.”

What are the rules for picking squads?

Every squad must include three goalkeepers.

If a player is ruled out of the tournament through injury before their teams’s first match of the tournament, they can be replaced.

Goalkeepers ruled out through injury are able to be replaced at any time.

Players who are replaced cannot be readmitted to the squad later in the tournament.