Follow all the latest updates as Gareth Southgate confirms his final 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 this Tuesday.

The Three Lions head coach opted to name a provisional 33-man squad last week due to a large number of players competing in the Champions League and Europa League finals, while the delay also allowed the medical team to assess ongoing injury concerns.

Harry Maguire did not feature for Manchester United in their defeat against Villarreal, however, the centre-back is expected to be included, while Jordan Henderson is also set to make the cut despite not making an appearance for Liverpool since February.

Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse is set to be one of the surprise omissions, while Reece James’ outstanding performance in the Champions League final could prove a final blow to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of returning to the squad.

A nervous wait continues for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Mason Greenwood, too, who are all considered to be among those at risk. There will also be updates from other sides across Europe, with 1 June being the deadline for all teams to submit their final selections.

