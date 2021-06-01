England Euro 2020 squad announcement - LIVE: Latest updates as Gareth Southgate confirms 26-man selection
Follow all the latest updates as the Three Lions squad is trimmed down to 26 players
Follow all the latest updates as Gareth Southgate confirms his final 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 this Tuesday.
The Three Lions head coach opted to name a provisional 33-man squad last week due to a large number of players competing in the Champions League and Europa League finals, while the delay also allowed the medical team to assess ongoing injury concerns.
Harry Maguire did not feature for Manchester United in their defeat against Villarreal, however, the centre-back is expected to be included, while Jordan Henderson is also set to make the cut despite not making an appearance for Liverpool since February.
Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse is set to be one of the surprise omissions, while Reece James’ outstanding performance in the Champions League final could prove a final blow to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of returning to the squad.
A nervous wait continues for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Mason Greenwood, too, who are all considered to be among those at risk. There will also be updates from other sides across Europe, with 1 June being the deadline for all teams to submit their final selections.
Follow all the latest news, squad rumours and analysis of the selections throughout the day:
SOUTHGATE ON ALEXANDER-ARNOLD
Gareth Southgate refused to be drawn into commenting on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recall to the squad when he announced his provisional 33 players last week.
The Liverpool full-back was dropped for the World Cup qualifiers in March but was included in the extended list of players for Euro 2020.
When asked about Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion in the 33, Southgate said: “I could be drawn into talking about any individual and then get myself into a mess,” Southgate said when asked about Alexander-Arnold’s recall last week.
“I know people think I have an obsession with right-backs. I just see four good footballers. We go into a tournament with all sorts of flexible players that can fill different roles.”
SOUTHGATE’S 33-MAN SQUAD
A reminder of the 33 players Southgate has to choose from. Seven will miss out on being included in the final England squad for Euro 2020.
- GK: Dean Henderson (Manchester United)
- GK: Jordan Sam Johnstone (West Brom)
- GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)
- GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)
- DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- DF: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
- DF: Conor Coady (Wolves)
- DF: Ben Godfrey (Everton)
- DF: Reece James (Chelsea)
- DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
- DF: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)
- DF: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)
- DF: John Stones (Manchester City)
- DF: Kieran Tripper (Atletico Madrid)
- DF Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
- DF: Ben White (Brighton & Hive Albion)
- MF: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)
- MF: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
- MF: Jesse Lingard (West Ham United/Manchester United)
- MF: Mason Mount (Chelsea)
- MF: Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)
- MF: Declan Rice (West Ham United)
- MF: James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
- FW: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)
- FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- FW: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)
- FW: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
- FW: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
- FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
- FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- FW: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
- FW: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
- FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
SOUTHGATE NAMES ENGLAND SQUAD
The England boss is set to name his 26-man squad at 2pm this afternoon. He will then address the media in a press conference which is scheduled for 6pm.
SOUTHGATE NAMES ENGLAND SQUAD
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his official 26-man squad for Euro 2020 today. The England head coach selected a provisional group of 33 last week but seven players will now be left bitterly disappointed, with James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those at risk.
