Watch live as England fans gather at Boxpark in Wembley, London, to watch the historic Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday 14 July.

Ahead of kick-off, Gareth Southgate said he is “not a believer in fairytales but a believer in dreams” as he attempts to mastermind a historic victory.

A summer that started with underwhelming performances and grumbles from fans and pundits alike ends in Berlin with just a third ever major men’s final appearance.

Spain stand in their way of becoming kings of the continent for the first time.

England lost their first European final in heartbreaking fashion against Italy at Wembley in 2021.

Southgate’s side return to that stage 1,099 days on from that shoot-out loss, ready to grasp their opportunity to make history against Spain at the cavernous Olympiastadion.

“We’re excited for the challenge,” the England boss said on the eve of the Euro 2024 final.

“Clearly the team have improved over the last few weeks, showing tremendous character and resilience.

“I have to say they’ve been a privilege to work with every day on the training pitch, the whole squad fully committed to every session, so it’s been a great environment to work in.”