England expects as Gareth Southgate prepares for likely last hurrah at Euro 2024

England expects heading into Euro 2024 having gone from laughing stocks to regular trophy contenders under Gareth Southgate.

Three years on from the agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final, they head to Germany among the favourites to go one better this time around.

It is little wonder when you look at a rich, talented pool of players underpinned by leadership, experience and a drive to make up for going so close at the last three tournaments.

England were within touching distance of continental glory at the last Euros, having enjoyed a remarkable, and much more unexpected, run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Those performances put the humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland, and disruption that followed, in the rear-view mirror, while making losing to World Cup holders France 18 months ago even harder to swallow.

This may be Gareth Southgate’s last tournament as England manager ( PA Archive )

Southgate considered his future after that quarter-final exit in Qatar compounded an energy-sapping period in which some England fans turned on him during relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

But the drawbacks of one of the most prominent and high-profile jobs in the nation were outweighed by a drive to go again for what could well prove to be the last dance.

This is Southgate’s fourth major tournament as manager - the same number he represented England at as a player - and the last covered by his Football Association contract.

The 53-year-old knows things will have to go extremely well for him to continue in the role, should he even want to, but he boasts the ingredients required to reach the Berlin finale on July 14.

Jude Bellingham has established himself as a world star since swapping Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League and LaLiga in a dream first season.

Jude Bellingham has established himself as a world star ( Reuters )

England captain Harry Kane has continued his incredible scoring record since joining Bayern Munich last summer, while Phil Foden has reached new heights at Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka continues to sparkle and the emergence of Cole Palmer adds an extra dimension to an attacking group that is the envy of many.

Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were among the talents that failed to even make the 33-man long list for a tournament where the main talking point, as usual, is at the back.

Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford head to Germany on form, but John Stones has not played as much as he would have liked in a season that key defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw ended injured.

England have defensive concerns with Luke Shaw not fully fit ( Getty Images )

There is plenty for Southgate to mull over before submitting his final squad selection on Friday but, whatever the final 26, there is an inherent belief within the group that they can triumph in Germany.

After all, Southgate, for all his detractors, has overseen England’s most successful spell since Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes won the World Cup in 1966.

The ambition now is to join them in immortality and replicate the women’s team’s 2022 triumph by being crowned continental champions.

That focus has shaped everything England have done since Qatar and, having gone so close in recent tournaments, winning Euro 2024 is now the only thing that will fulfil them.

PA