Gareth Southgate named his training squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday, cutting Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell from his plans as he picked an initial 33-man group.

Young uncapped players such as Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford were all included, although they now have their work cut out to make the final squad.

England take on Bosnia at St James’ Park on Monday 3 June, before playing Iceland at Wembley on Friday 7 June – and the following day Southgate will name his official 26-man squad for the European Championship in Germany.

Southgate’s side are one of the favourites to lift the trophy on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of their attacking players this season including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

They have been drawn against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C, but first Southgate must decide on his final squad, and there remains fierce competition for the 26 places at the tournament.

Here is a closer look at who is heading to the Euros, and who might miss out.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of options in midfield and attack going into the Euros ( Getty Images/The Independent )

On the plane

Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper has been England’s No 1 for a long time and that position is safe – despite a poor error in the March friendly against Belgium – particularly given the way his closest challenger, Aaron Ramsdale, was usurped by David Raya at Arsenal this season.

John Stones

The Manchester City defender has been a stalwart for Southgate over the years, integral to deep runs at the 2018 World Cup and the last Euros, and the lack of centre-back alternatives only strengthens his position in the squad. Stones has struggled for fitness at times, but finished the season on the City bench and still has time to sharpen up before the tournament.

Stones in action against Brazil at Wembley ( The FA via Getty Images )

Harry Maguire

The Manchester United defender is one of Southgate’s most trusted players and he remains the most likely partner for Stones at Euro 2024, in what will be their fourth tournament together. A lack of playing time for his club had brought scepticism from fans and the media about his role this summer, but Maguire re-established himself in Erik ten Hag’s first team, and a calf injury is not expected to deny him a place on the plane.

Kyle Walker

Experience, recovery pace and an ability to play on the right of a back three all make the Manchester City captain an essential part of Southgate’s plans. Only Kane and Harry Maguire have won more than Walker’s 61 caps since the manager took charge in 2016.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to get games for England at right-back, but a switch into midfield has seen him more involved for his country. The Liverpool vice-captain offers unique creativity as well as pinpoint set-piece delivery and could be an option alongside Rice as a deep-lying midfielder.

Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old has quickly elevated himself to be one of England’s essential players. He is consistently producing outstanding performances both for his country and his club, Real Madrid, racking up goals and assists after driving runs from midfield. Southgate likes to use Bellingham as a No 10 playing off Harry Kane, but an abundance of attacking talent could see him deployed in a deeper role at the Euros.

Bellingham scored England’s late equaliser against Belgium ( The FA via Getty Images )

Declan Rice

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s outstanding players this season, and his importance at international level has grown immeasurably over the past few years to the point where he is crucial to how England play. After Kane, Rice is arguably England’s hardest player to replace.

Phil Foden

Foden enjoyed his best season yet in a Manchester City shirt, becoming a talisman for the club that delivers time and again. He will be 24 when the Euros come around and is increasingly essential to Pep Guardiola’s City team, as well as England. His velcro control is unique in the national squad and Southgate’s only conundrum is where to fit Foden’s attacking talents into a team containing Bellingham, Saka and more.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is fast becoming a senior England player despite being only 22, and is set for a key role at Euro 2024. He has produced another excellent season for Arsenal, with 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 games, and Saka will be first choice on England’s right wing in Germany.

Harry Kane

England’s captain remains their talisman on the pitch, both with his leadership and with his goals in a record-breaking debut season at Bayern Munich, even if it was also a trophyless one. The only concern is fitness after a back injury prevented Kane from playing in Bayern’s final game of the season.

Harry Kane is struggling with a back injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nearly there

Aaron Ramsdale

The goalkeeper lost his battle for a starting place at Arsenal with David Raya, but even so, he is likely to go to the Euros as Pickford’s deputy.

Kieran Trippier

One of Southgate’s favourites, Trippier is likely to be part of the squad for his experience, versatility and his set-piece delivery. His form for Newcastle this season has not been to his typical high standards and he had battled injury over the past two months, but Trippier returned for the final games of the season and should go to Germany this summer, where he will cover both right-back and left-back.

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been bright and energetic in his cluster of England caps and is clearly valued by the manager. He seems to have done enough to usurp more well-established internationals and regular starts for Chelsea this season have increased his chances of being selected for the Euros in a position where England lack depth.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo has had an impressive breakthrough year at Manchester United after graduating from the club’s academy, and the teenager reproduced that form in his first senior start for England against Belgium. Given the lack of midfield options, Mainoo may well have played himself into the Euros squad – and perhaps even the starting XI.

Mainoo is congratulated by Gareth Southgate after his performance against Belgium ( The FA via Getty Images )

James Maddison

The midfielder struggled with an injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which prevented him from making an appearance, but he’s done enough for Tottenham this season to earn another squad place at the Euros. Maddison will provide an alternative option as an attacking midfielder, though his minutes may be limited by Bellingham, Foden and the emergence of...

Cole Palmer

Chelsea’s talisman won the Premier League’s young player of the year award after scoring 26 goals and racking up 15 assists in all competitions. Palmer has two England caps, although a minor injury scuppered his chances of showing what he can do during March’s internationals. His four goals against Everton in April underlined the point: a man in form, Palmer has to be on the plane.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins has been sensational since Unai Emery took over as Aston Villa manager last year, and the striker made a strong case for the role of Kane’s deputy at the Euros after finishing the Premier League season with the most assists (13) and joint-fourth most goals (19).

In contention

Dean Henderson

Henderson stood in for the injured Sam Johnstone at Crystal Palace in the final two months of the season, and was part of their impressive seven-game unbeaten run to end the campaign. He could now fill Johnstone’s spot as England’s third-choice goalkeeper at the Euros.

Lewis Dunk

Brighton’s captain had to wait five years for his second international cap but has enjoyed a flurry of chances under Southgate in recent months. Dunk’s aerial dominance and ball-playing ability, honed at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, are valuable traits at centre-half, one of England’s most uncertain positions. But a costly mistake against Belgium raised fresh doubts over his ability to step up to international football.

Marc Guehi

The Crystal Palace defender is highly rated by the England coaching team and, at 23, could be a future cornerstone of the back line. Centre-back is a position that’s still up for grabs at Euro 2024 and Guehi has a real chance, especially after starts in qualifying. But a recent knee injury required surgery, so Guehi’s first start since January – against Aston Villa on the final day of the season – will have boosted his hopes.

Joe Gomez

The 26-year-old defender has been a semi-regular fixture in the Liverpool side since early December and his versatility could help earn a place in the England squad, with the ability to cover at both centre-back and full-back.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa is a vital part of an impressive Aston Villa team under Unai Emery. He played in England’s friendly against Brazil in March, and could travel to Germany as a back-up centre-half.

Luke Shaw

When fit, Shaw is the preferred left-back in this England team, bringing attacking threat on the overlap as well as long-standing relationships with both Maguire and Rashford at Manchester United. But he has spent most of this season out with a leg injury, before a hamstring strain ended his campaign early. With Chilwell and Trippier as viable alternatives, Shaw may struggle to regain his England place even if he recovers over the coming days. He has been included in the training squad.

Eberechi Eze

Another Palace player in form, Eze finished the season strongly as the attacking fulcrum of the team. But he may find there is too much competition for places among England’s advanced midfielders when it comes to winning a spot at Euro 2024.

Anthony Gordon

The Newcastle winger is enjoying a fine season at St James’ Park and his flurry of goal involvements makes a compelling case. Gordon earned his senior debut against Brazil and looked sharp, and the increase in tournament squad size from 23 players to 26 could play in his favour in a competitive area of the pitch.

Anthony Gordon started the March friendly against Brazil ( PA Wire )

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen had an excellent season for West Ham and showed bright attacking intent in his five England caps to date. On form Bowen has earned a place, but what may count against him is that he is a left-footed winger who likes to cut in from the right – a role which Saka, Foden and Palmer can all fill.

Jack Grealish

Grealish took time earning Southgate’s approval but, at 28 and with a treble on his CV, has become a regular squad member. However, the winger started only one of Manchester City’s last seven league matches and a lack of consistent game time this season will be a concern for the England manager when considering Grealish for what is such a competitive area of the squad.

Ivan Toney

The Brentford striker initially returned from a betting ban with some goals to put himself back in Southgate’s thoughts, and earned an immediate recall to the squad for March’s friendlies, where he scored a penalty against Belgium. But a goal drought at Brentford stretching back to mid-February is concerning and could count against Toney, even when taking into account his penalty prowess for potential shootouts at the Euros.

Toney scores from the spot against Belgium ( The FA via Getty Images )

Outside bets

James Trafford

The Burnley goalkeeper and England Under-21 international was called up to the senior squad following an injury to Johnstone in March, even though he had been dropped by club manager Vincent Kompany. But Trafford failed to win back his place at Burnley and that could cost him a spot at the Euros. He is, however, in the 33-man training squad.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The Everton centre-back has been impressive all season at the heart of Sean Dyche’s defence, with composure on the ball that belies his 21 years. But Branthwaite did not get the chance to make his England debut after receiving his first senior England call up for March’s friendlies, and so may be down Southgate’s pecking order, despite making the training squad.

Jarell Quansah

The Liverpool centre-back has impressed in his breakout season, slotting in seamlessly alongside more experienced defenders. The 20-year-old may find he is given a taste of England’s senior camp but doesn’t make the final cut for Euro 2024.

Curtis Jones

Jones started the season well and was playing regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield before injury struck, and he became more of a bit-part player in the second half of the campaign. England are short of midfielders and that could work in the 23-year-old’s favour after being selected for the training squad.

Adam Wharton

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been a crucial part of Palace’s team after a £22.5m move from Blackburn in January, and Southgate has recognised his progress with a place in England’s training squad. The defensive midfield position is one where England lack competition, but this tournament may have come a bit too early for the 20-year-old.

Missing out

Ben White

The Arsenal defender left the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and has not returned to the England setup. Southgate revealed that White “doesn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time”, and the right-back did not change his mind before the Euros.

Ben White turned down his last England call-up ( PA Archive )

Reece James

The full-back is one of the best in the world when in full flight but his lack of consistent fitness is a concern. What’s more, James is fighting for a place against a competitive field of Walker, Trippier and Alexander-Arnold. He needed to return with a strong run of performances to finish the season but that never materialised after a red card against Brighton in Chelsea’s penultimate game.

Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea left-back didn’t play a single minute at the last Euros and watched on as Shaw (and occasionally Trippier) filled that spot. Chilwell was a little unconvincing during the March friendlies and then picked up another problem in an injury-hit campaign, missing Chelsea’s run-in – and he was left out of England’s training squad.

Jordan Henderson

The midfielder was booed by England fans in last year’s internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalty to the player. Henderson hoped his push for a place on the plane was boosted after a return to European football with Ajax. However, his England career could be over after missing out on the Euros’ training squad.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips was another firm favourite with the England manager but has not shown his best over the past 18 months. A red card while on loan at West Ham brought criticism, and a hamstring injury ended his spell in east London prematurely. Even if fit, Phillips hasn’t found the form to earn a place on the plane.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United forward is the third-highest goalscorer of the Southgate era with 16, behind only Kane and Raheem Sterling. But his poor club form this season has raised questions while others like Palmer, Gordon and Bowen push for places, and he has been left out of the training squad, with Southgate saying he simply hasn’t played well enough to earn a spot.

Marcus Rashford is set to miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad (PA) ( PA Archive )

Jadon Sancho

The Manchester United winger has rebounded during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and will be one of only two Englishmen in the Champions League final, up against Real Madrid’s Bellingham. But it has been three years since his last international cap and he did not win a recall.

Raheem Sterling

The Chelsea winger was not involved in recent camps and faces a fight against Foden, Rashford, Grealish and Gordon to figure on the left side of England’s attack in the manager’s preferred formation. Sterling’s form this term showed signs of promise earlier in the campaign but it was not enough.

Predicting England’s Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Maguire, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Maddison, Bellingham.

Forwards: Saka, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Gordon, Watkins, Kane, Toney.

When is the squad announced?

Southgate announced a training squad on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concluded, naming 33 players.

England will play warm-up matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 6 June, before the final 26-player squad is confirmed on Sunday 8 June.

When do the Euros begin?

Euro 2024 begins on Friday 14 June when Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

England play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen the following night, before games against fellow Group C opponents Denmark and Slovenia.

Take a look at the full schedule here.