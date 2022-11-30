Ben White leaves England’s World Cup squad and returns home for ‘personal reasons’
White is not expected to return to the tournament in Qatar
England defender Ben White has returned home from the World Cup after deciding to leave the tournament for “personal reasons”.
White did not play in any of England’s three group games and he was ruled unavailable for the final match against Wales on Tuesday night.
An FA statement read: “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”
White has enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League season with Arsenal, who sit top of the table, and did enough to earn himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.
His absense will leave England one player lighter for the rest of the tournament but central defence is a position of relative depth for Southgate, with first-choice pairing of John Stones and Harry Maguire backed up by Tottenham defender Eric Dier and Everton’s Conor Coady.
England next play Senegal on Sunday in the round of 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies