James Maddison cut from England Euro 2024 squad in latest shock

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Maddison is set to miss out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate as part of the 33-man training group gearing up for this summer’s shot at glory in Germany.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park and then travelled with the England squad to London.

The Tottenham attacking midfielder was pictured training with the group on Wednesday, but PA understands he is set to be among the seven players cut for the Euros and has reportedly now left the camp.

Maddison went to the 2022 World Cup but did not make an appearance in Qatar and has won seven caps in total.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury problem, which boosts hopes he could make the squad.

The 28-year-old has not played since February and made just 15 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

England face Iceland in their final pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on Friday evening, which finishes just over an hour before the 11pm deadline to submit the squad to Uefa.

Southgate’s final 26-man selection is scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.