Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England boss Gareth Southgate has been “pleased with the progress” Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are making as the Manchester United duo look to prove their fitness for Euro 2024.

The pair missed the Red Devils’ victorious conclusion to a bumpy season through injury but were included in the 33-man training squad taking part in a 10-day pre-tournament camp.

Maguire and Shaw linked up with England early in a bid to prove their fitness as they recover from muscle injuries that have kept them out for a month and three months respectively.

They are set to miss Monday’s friendly at St James’ Park against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland’s visit to Wembley on Friday but are progressing well, along with Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, who was also absent from training.

“All are progressing well, so we’re pleased with the progress they’ve made,” Southgate said of the trio. “None of them will be involved tomorrow.

“I think Anthony has a good chance to be available for Friday. The other two a bit more unlikely, but we will just see how quickly they can go really. Same tomorrow for Bukayo (Saka), probably the same with John Stones. Everybody else will be involved.

“John because he reported a bit later, so he hasn’t worked with us for the number of days, so better for him to follow an individual programme for the next couple of days.

“Bukayo is fine, he’s progressing well but the periodisation we’ve taken from his injury is to rest tomorrow and then he should be available for Friday.”

John Stones is among the players who won’t be available to Monday’s friendly against Bosnia ( The FA via Getty Images )

Kobbie Mainoo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden have yet to link up with the camp after last weekend’s FA Cup final, while Jude Bellingham will be another later arrival into camp.

The 20-year-old’s dream first season at Real Madrid continued on Saturday as they beat his former club Borussia Dortmund to win the Champions League.

“He’s had a fantastic season,” Southgate said. “To join the biggest club in the world and perform the way he has throughout the season has been an incredible year for him. Absolutely delighted for him to win last night.

“Obviously, Jadon (Sancho) was playing as well on the other side and Jamie (Bynoe-Gittens), so we had players involved on both sides. We didn’t have any favourites as such but, yeah, for him to cap that season with winning a Champions League has been a phenomenal year for him. Absolutely delighted for him.”