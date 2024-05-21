Luke Shaw a ‘long shot’ for Euro 2024 as England face defensive injury crisis

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England left back Luke Shaw is a major injury doubt ahead of Euro 2024 with Gareth Southgate admitting the Manchester United defender is a “long shot” to be fit for the tournament.

Shaw has been sidelined since February with a muscle injury and his potential absence leaves Southgate facing an injury crisis at left-back, with Ben Chilwell, who is also injured, left out of England’s 33-player training squad.

Southgate has included Joe Gomez, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa in his initial group, which must be cut to 26 players by June 8, while Kieran Trippier has played at left-back for England in the past and is available.

But Shaw is England’s first choice at left-back and has started there at the past two major tournaments, with Southgate admitting he will give the Manchester United defender every chance to make the tournament.

“He’s up against it,” Southgate said. “He’s missed a lot of football.

“The fact that he has been our first choice in that position, we’ve probably given him a lot longer than we would have done. I’m not sure what’s realistic at this time. I have to say, he’s a long shot."

England will be among the favourites to win the Euros this summer but Southgate admitted his 33-player selection is “as complicated a group as I can remember”.

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were among those to be cut, while Southgate said England have “never had so many unknown situations” before a major tournament.

Chelsea’s Reece James and Levi Colwill missed out on selection after injury-hit seasons, Arsenal’s Ben White was unavailable for selection, while Eric Dier and Fikayo Tomori were also overlooked.