Gareth Southgate has explained the reasons behind Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson’s ommissions from the England training squad for Euro 2024 after turning to young and in-form players.

Southgate has previously remained loyal to both the midfielder and forward despite struggles at club level.

But after naming a 33-man squad ahead of this summer’s tournament in Germany, Southgate has made the “difficult” decision to cut the experienced pair.

“These are, of course, difficult calls, talking about players who are very good players, who have been an important part of what we've done for a number of years,” Southgate explained.

“With Marcus, I just feel other players in that area of the pitch have had better seasons, it's as simple as that.”

Henderson, who was England vice-captain and who has won 81 caps, and has not missed a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup, has had a difficult season. First joining Al-Ettifaq and then leaving after six months to sign for Ajax.

Southgate added: “[Jordan] Henderson's given himself every chance. The determining factor was the injury he picked up in the last camp.

“He missed five weeks and wasn't able to get back up to the level of intensity. It was a difficult decision.”

While Luke Shaw has made the squad, Southgate concedes it is still a tough ask for the United full-back.

“He is up against it,” Southgate admitted. “He missed a lot football.

“The fact he’s been our first choice in that position, we’re probably giving him a bit longer. I’ve spoke with him but I have to say he’s a long shot to make the final squad.”

The uncapped Liverpool duo of Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are in a 33-man party along with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who began 2024 as a Championship player with Blackburn.

Gareth Southgate has selected a 33-man training squad ahead of Euro 2024 ( The FA via Getty Images )

England training squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.