✕ Close England boss Gareth Southgate handed Harry Kane injury scare just a week before Euro 2024 squad announcement

Gareth Southgate will name his initial picks for Euro 2024 today at 1pm BST, as England prepare for two final warm-up games before the tournament in Germany.

Southgate will name a “training squad”, with several more than the allotted 26 players included, ahead of friendly matches with Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on 3 June and Iceland at Wembley on 7 June. The England manager will then finalise his Euros squad with an announcement on Saturday 8 June, six days before the tournament begins.

England have plenty of talent to call upon, particularly in attack following stellar seasons by Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. But there are a raft of injuries in defence and a number of decisions to be made about former favourites out of form like Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips. There are also plenty of inexperienced players knocking on the door such as Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

Follow the latest updates and reaction to the England squad announcement below.