Portugal confirm Euro 2024 squad as Cristiano Ronaldo leads star-studded team

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play at a sixth European Championship after the 39-year-old was included in Portugal’s squad for Euro 2024.

It means Ronaldo will play at the Euros 20 years on from his tournament debut at Euro 2004, and have the chance to add to his record 14 goals at the championships.

The Al-Nassr forward joins a star-studded squad named by Roberto Martinez, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos all offering considerable attacking firepower.

Portugal won the Euros for the first time in 2016 and will be favourites to qualify as winners of Group F, with Turkey, Czech Republic and Georgia their opponents in Germany.

Veteran defender Pepe, meanwhile, is also included and is set to play at the European Championships at the age of 41.

Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad

*Roberto Martinez named a 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on 21 May.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patrício (AS Roma)

Defenders: António Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (SL Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceição (FC Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), João Félix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

Portugal’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Tuesday 18 June: Portugal vs Czech Republic, Leipzig, 8pm BST

Saturday 22 June: Portugal vs Turkey, Dortmund, 5pm BST

Wednesday 26 June: Portugal vs Georgia, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm BST