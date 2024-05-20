Germany Euro 2024 squad: Who makes Julian Nagelsmann’s preliminary list?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hosts Germany will look to triumph on home soil at Euro 2024 this summer.

The three-time European champions have underperformed at recent major tournaments, exiting the last two World Cups in the group stages and only reaching last-16 of Euro 2020, where they lost to England at Wembley three years ago.

But Julian Nagelsmann will be out to revive the spirits of the home nation and recent victories over France and the Netherlands in friendly matches was a sign that Germany will be among the contenders for the title this summer.

Scotland, Switzerland and Hungary await in Group A, with Germany kicking off the Euros against the Scots in Munich on June 13.

Nagelsmann’s squad has been bolstered by Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten Bundesliga triumph, with star Florian Wirtz named player of the year in the German top-flight.

The 21-year-old star adds to a number of national team stalwarts who remain from Germany’s World Cup triumph in 2014, with Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer joined by the returning Toni Kroos, who is back from international retirement.

Germany’s Euro 2024 squad

*Julian Nagelsmann named a 27-player preliminary squad on 16 May. This must be cut down to at least 26 players, including three goalkeepers, by the 6 June deadline.

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alex Nubel (Stuttgart), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Germany’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Friday 14 June: Germany vs Scotland, 8pm BST, Munich

Wednesday 19 June: Germany vs Hungary, 5pm BST, Stuttgart

Sunday 23 June: Switzerland vs Germany, 8pm BST, Frankfurt