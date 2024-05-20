France Euro 2024 squad: Who makes confirmed 25 named by Didier Deschamps?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been 24 years since France were champions of Europe, but Les Bleus edge England as the standout favourites ahead of Euro 2024.

Didier Deschamps has named a star-studded squad headlined by Kylian Mbappe and backed by plenty of major tournament experience after winning the World Cup in 2018 and reaching the Qatar final in 2022.

France will be out to go one better after their defeat to Argentina on penalties, which was also how they were beaten at the last Euros. France were the favourites then, too, but were stunned by Switzerland in the last-16.

France will face the Netherlands, Austria and Poland in a competitive Group D. As well as Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante are among those who remain from the 2018 World Cup winning side.

There are plenty of fresh additions, though, with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba and Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurlien Tchouameni reflecting the deep pool of talent available to Deschamps.

France should go far and another clash with England potentially looms following their thrilling meeting in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

France’s Euro 2024 squad

*Didier Deschamps has named a 25-player squad, even though the France manager could select 26, and confirmed his selection on 16 May

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus ), Aurlien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zare-Emery (PSG).

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (PSG), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

France’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Monday 17 June: France vs Austria, 8pm BST, Dusseldorf

Friday 21 June: France vs Netherlands, 8pm BST, Leipzig

Monday 24 June: France vs Poland, 5pm BST, Dortmund