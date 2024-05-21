Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate has axed Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson from his England training squad for Euro 2024 and given call-ups to young and in-form players.

Uncapped Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are in a 33-man party along with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who began 2024 as a Championship player with Blackburn.

Henderson, who was England vice-captain and has won 81 caps, has not missed a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup but has had a difficult season, first joining Al-Ettifaq and then leaving after six months to sign for Ajax. Southgate had remained loyal to both the midfielder and forward Rashford as they struggled at club level, until taking the dramatic decision to drop both.

Rashford, who has been in England’s last four major tournament squads, including all three under Southgate, has not started a match since last month’s FA Cup semi-final. He has only scored eight goals for Manchester United and loses out to wingers who have enjoyed more productive seasons.

Cole Palmer, the second-highest scorer in the Premier League, Jarrod Bowen, who got 20 goals in all competitions for West Ham, and Anthony Gordon were all preferred. Jack Grealish, who has lost his place in the Manchester City side, was also chosen ahead of Rashford.

Southgate will need to trim his squad to 26 players to take to Germany but is giving some of the next generation a chance to impress him and force their way in.

Quansah, who was playing in League One last season while on loan with Bristol Rovers, has had a meteoric rise and ended the season in Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice team at Liverpool.

Wharton is one of four Palace players included, with Eberechi Eze benefitting from his fine end to the season under Oliver Glasner, Dean Henderson taking his injured teammate Sam Johnstone’s spot as a backup goalkeeper and Marc Guehi returning to fitness in time to regain his place. Henderson will probably compete for a place in the final 26 with Trafford, who did not play for Burnley after being dropped in March.

Marcus Rashford has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad ( The FA/Getty )

In attack, Ivan Toney has been chosen despite going three months and 12 games without a goal for Brentford. However, the 28-year-old scored for England against Belgium in March.

At left-back, Southgate picked Luke Shaw, who has not played since February and is a doubt for the FA Cup final, but left out Ben Chilwell.

Southgate also omitted Chelsea captain Reece James, who has not started a game in 2024 and has had an injury-hit season. Kieran Trippier, who was out for almost two months with a calf injury, is selected, along with Joe Gomez. Both could offer options at left-back.

Southgate has given chances to Lewis Dunk, who struggled in the March friendlies, and Ezri Konsa. As expected, Harry Maguire, who has been injured, is included.

Gareth Southgate has selected a 33-man training squad ahead of Euro 2024 ( The FA/Getty )

In midfield, Wharton, Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo are in contention to benefit from Henderson’s absence.

There is no place in the squad for Kalvin Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Nick Pope, Fikayo Tomori, Levi Colwill or Dominic Solanke, while Eric Dier, Mason Mount and Rico Lewis also miss out.

Southgate will have to name his final squad on 8 June, after England’s friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

England training squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.