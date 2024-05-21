The biggest omissions from England’s Euro 2024 squad

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 33-player training squad ahead of Euro 2024, with several big names left out of the European championships in Germany this summer.

Southgate will trim his squad to 26 players on Saturday 8 June, following friendly matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Newcastle and then Iceland at Wembley.

The England manager has included several surprise players in his initial training squad, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah named on Southgate’s long list.

Led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and the Premier League’s player of the year Phil Foden, the Three Lions will be among the favourites to go one step better than last time and win the Euros.

England reached the final three years ago, suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Italy on penalties in the Wembley final. Here, though, is a look at some of those who have missed out on the plane to Germany…

Marcus Rashford

Undoubtedly the biggest omission of Southgate’s squad, as the Manchester United forward pays the price for a poor season on the pitch that has seen him score just eight goals in all competitions. The form of other attacking options - namely Anthony Gordon on the left wing for Newcastle - means Rashford will miss a major international tournament for the first time since he was an 18-year-old at Euro 2016.

It’s a big change: Rashford has been a near-constant for Southgate since the England manager took charge. But the forward has not been the same player this campaign after hitting 30 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season. Forward is the most competitive area of the England squad and Rashford has simply not played well enough to be included.

( The FA via Getty Images )

Jordan Henderson

A big surprise, given how loyal Southgate had been to the midfielder and the experience and leadership he brought to the camp. Henderson has represented England at the last six major tournaments but the former Liverpool captain will not go to Euro 2024.

The 33-year-old will surely regret last summer’s controversial move to Saudi Arabia last summer, while a transfer to Ajax in January has not helped his cause, either. Henderson was in Southgate’s squad for the March friendlies, but the performances of youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Curtis Jones and Adam Wharton means one of England’s vice-captains has been overtaken in Southgate’s plans.

( The FA via Getty Images )

Raheem Sterling

Hardly a shock, given Sterling has not been in an England squad since the World Cup, but the forward has been a key part of every major tournament under Gareth Southgate and since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Only Harry Kane has scored more goals for England under Southgate than the 29-year-old Sterling.

Ben Chilwell

Luke Shaw has made the squad despite missing the end of the season due to injury, but Chilwell has not recovered in time. The Chelsea defender has not played since last month and his absence leaves a hole at left-back, given the doubts over Shaw’s fitness as well.

Jadon Sancho

The Borussia Dortmund winger may start a Champions League final at Wembley next weekend, but he won’t be going to the Euros. Sancho has responded terrificly from a difficult spell at Manchester United by finding form on his return to Dortmund, and was sensational in the semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain, but it comes too late to get back in the England squad. His last call-up was three years ago, just after the previous Euros.

( Getty Images )

Ben White

Back in March, Southgate said the “door is open” for White to play at Euro 2024 if the Arsenal defender decided to make himself available for England. Either that has not happened, or Southgate has looked elsewhere, because the right-back is not on the plane despite playing a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge.

Reece James

The Chelsea captain has made only 11 appearances this season due to injury, playing just 31 minutes since the turn of the year. Right-back is one of the strongest departments of the team, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier selected and Trent Alexander-Arnold, although listed as a midfielder, an option there too. James has not played enough to be considered a better alternative.

( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Levi Colwill

The verstatile Chelsea defender could have helped England’s injury crisis at left-back, but has been overlooked by Southgate, with Joe Gomez, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ezri Konsa and Lewis Dunk preferred. The 21-year-old has not played since March due to injury. It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Colwill would make the training squad.

Eric Dier

A former favourite of Southgate, the defender impressed while on loan at Bayern Munich over the second half of the season, particularly in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. He’s just behind the guys we’ve selected,” Southgate said. “We watch every game and he has played well in the Champions League as well. We’ve assessed all of that.”

Mason Mount

Another who has paid the price for a dismal season at his club. Mount was a starter at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup but he has barely played due to injury this season, and has struggled when fit for Manchester United. The 25-year-old has fallen from contention.

( Getty Images )

Kalvin Phillips

A key starter for England at the last Euros, as Sotuthgate’s side reached the Wembley final, Philipps finds himself omitted from Euro 2024. It’s not a surprise, really, given Philipps has barely played in the last two seasons. After sitting on the Manchester City bench, his January loan to West Ham was a disaster.

Dominic Solanke

The striker could not have done much more after scoring a sensational 19 goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth this term, but Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are heading to Germany as Southgate’s more established options. Tough luck, I guess.

Nick Pope

The Newcastle goalkeeper’s form last season saw him tipped to challenge Jordan Pickford for England’s starting spot at the World Cup, but has been missing since December due to a dislocated shoulder. Dean Henderson and James Trafford are included in the training squad instead, along with Aaron Ramsdale.

England’s training squad ahead of Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielers: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.