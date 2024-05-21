Netherlands Euro 2024 squad: Who makes Ronald Koeman’s preliminary list?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Netherlands FOOTBALL will be looking for a significant run in Euro 2024, having not reached the quarter-finals since 2008.

Having not won the tournament since 1988, when manager Ronald Koeman was a player, the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup, having not qualified for the previous edition in Russia.

After finishing third in the 2014 World Cup, the Netherlands went on a barren spell at international events, and did not qualify for the 2016 Euros either, but since then the side have improved and won all three of their group games in 2020, before being knocked out by the Czech Republic.

Koeman will be hoping to inspire his side and rediscover the form that saw them beat Italy and Croatia in the Nations League semi-finals. France, Poland and Austria await in Group D, but France got the better of the Netherlands twice in the qualifying rounds for the tournament.

Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake hold experience of top level football, while Jeremie Frimpong is an exciting talent having excelled at Bayer Leverkusen this season with 14 goals and 12 assists for Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bundesliga champions.

Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad

*Ronald Koeman named a 30-man provisional squad on May 16. This must be cut down to at least 26 players, including three goalkeepers by the June 6 deadline.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen, Nick Olij

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt, Ian Maatsen, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Quinten Timber, Joey Veerman, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst

Netherlands’ Euro 2024 fixtures

Sunday June 16 2024, Poland vs Netherlands, 2pm BST, Hamburg

Friday June 21 2024, Netherlands vs France, 8pm BST, Leipzig

Tuesday June 25, Netherlands vs Austria, 5pm BST, Berlin