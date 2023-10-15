Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 after Spain result confirms place

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare after Spain defeated Norway in Oslo.

Steve Clarke’s side are now assured of one of the two automatic qualification spots in Group A and will play at just their second men’s major international tournament since 1998 in Germany next summer.

Norway had to beat Spain to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive, but Gavi’s second-half strike earned La Roja all three points. Spain are also now through, while Norway will have to go through the play-offs if Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are to feature at next summer’s tournament.

Scotland were faced with a nervous wait after they were beaten by Spain in highly controversial circumstances on Thursday night , missing out on the chance to confirm their place at Euro 2024 at what was their first opportunity.

But an outstanding start to qualification, with five wins from their first five games, ensured Clarke’s side remained in a strong position to reach the tournament finals.

Spain’s victory in Oslo now means Scotland do not need to get anything out of their final two fixtures in November, away to Georgia and at home against Norway, in what could have been a tricky double header. They are now level on points with Spain in the race to finish as group winners, however, which could determine seeding when the Euro 2024 draw is in December.

Scotland manager Clarke also guided the Tartan Army to the Euro 2020 finals, after a dramatic play-off victory against Serbia, and will be determined to build on the experience of what was Scotland’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Steve Clarke has led Scotland to a second major tournament (Getty Images)

Despite hosting two games at Hampden, Scotland were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the group stages following defeats to the Czech Republic and Croatia, in between a goalless draw against England at Wembley.

Scotland then missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup after losing a play-off against Ukraine, but Clarke’s team shrugged off that disappointment to make a perfect start to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

A memorable 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden in March was followed by a stunning comeback win against Norway in June, with goals in the 87th and 89th minute earning a dramatic 2-1 turnaround against Erling Haaland’s side.

Scotland also picked up maximum points from their fixtures against Cyprus and Georgia, with Scott McTominay playing a key part with six goals in qualifying. McTominay then saw a sublime free-kick ruled out by VAR in Seville, with Spain going on to win 2-0, but La Roja did Scotland a favour with their victory in Norway.