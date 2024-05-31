England vs France LIVE: Line-ups and teams news from Lionesses’ Euro 2025 qualifier tonight
The Lionesses are looking to leap above France in Group A3 and move one step closer to securing automatic qualification
England take on Group A3 leaders France at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park tonight, as Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses try to take charge of their Women’s Euros 2025 qualifying campaign.
An opening 1-1 draw with Sweden was not in the script, but England bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, and victory tonight would send them to the top of the group, above tonight’s opponents France, who recorded 1-0 wins over both the Irish and the Swedes, and would relish the chance to continue their 100 per cent record against the reigning European champions.
Lauren James has been ruled out of the game while Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury.
Follow all the action from England v France in Euro 2025 qualifying below:
Wiegman on the challenge posed by France…
“I think they’ve always been really good. We haven’t analysed them really well at the Euros and World Cup because we were not playing them but we’ve been following them all the time.
“They are very athletic, they have players who always want the ball. They’ve had some small tweaks in their style of play but we know they want the ball and they want to go forward.
“And they’re not scared to go a little bit direct either.”
The venue for tonight’s match
England will be playing away from Wembley for this qualifier with the match taking place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle. It’s a decision that makes attending the match more accessible for those outside of London and Sarina Wiegman is excited to be back in the North East.
“It’s very nice to be in this area again,” she said, “We’ve played at Sunderland and now at Newcastle. I have never been in the stadium before and I hear it’s a great stadium.
“In every place in the world we want to grow the game and we want people to enjoy it. I want to get to know more areas of England but I think my family know a lot more because they have time to go around whereas we’ve always got games.
“I hope to do more and get to know it better.”
Wiegman on promoting Jessica Naz to the full squad
The England boss spoke about her decision to bring Jessica Naz into the full squad for the games against France saying: “Jess deserves it.
“All of the standby players are like sponges, they really want to learn quick. I told them that they are equals now and they should go for it.
“It helps they are from the Under-23s and they are used to being around. I see good things from them and it helps that they have very good players around them.”
Injury blow for England as Lauren James ruled out of France double-header
England boss Sarina Wiegman has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the Euro qualifier double-header against France after Lauren James was forced to pull out through injury.
The 22-year-old attacker reported for international duty with a foot injury and has had to admit defeat in her efforts to prove her fitness ahead of Friday night’s Group A3 fixture at St James’ Park and the trip to St-Etienne which follows on Tuesday.
Wiegman, who confirmed Tottenham’s Jess Naz had been drafted into the squad from the stand-by list as a result, said when asked if everyone was fit: “No, not everyone is available for selection.
Lauren James will miss the match
Chelsea star Lauren James has picked up another injury meaning she is going to miss tonight’s match against France. Sarina Wiegman confirmed James’ absence in the pre-match press conference saying:
“Lauren James hasn’t made it, so she is not available for selection for tomorrow.
“She already had some foot issues from the club season and we hoped we could build it up for tomorrow but it’s just too early. She will miss the game in France as well and she’s going to get prepared for July.
“Jessica Naz will take her place in the full squad.”
England vs France prediction
England are ranked number two in the world with France just behind at number three. That only shows that this match will be a tough one and a closely fought for affair.
Les Bleus will know that a win tonight would put them on the verge of automatic qualification while England need to gain back some momentum lost during their draw with Sweden.
The match could go either way and as a result it’s likely to end in a draw.
England 1-1 France.
England vs France latest odds and predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams linig up tonight:
England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williams, Bright, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Kelly, Toone, Hemp; Russo.
France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.
And here are the latest odds for the game:
England win 11/10
Draw 23/10
France win 2/1
England vs France team news
Sarina Wiegman has suffered a blow with Lauren James ruled out of both this and Tuesday’s game, while Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been forced to withdraw from England’s squad with calf and foot injuries respectively. Maya Le Tissier has been called up to provide defensive cover.
Eugenie Le Sommer is absent for France due to injury, while Vicki Becho will serve a suspension having been dismissed in stoppage time of the win over Sweden.
How to watch England vs France
England vs France is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 31 May at St James’ Park in Newcastle.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers. England are taking on France at St. James’ Park in Group A3.
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are currently second in the table following a 1-1 draw with Sweden and a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.
France are unbeaten in the group having won both of their matches so far. They top the group but the next two matches could determine which side has a firm grip on first place.
England play consecutive matches versus Les Bleus and will open up a four point lead on their opponents if they win both of them.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and more throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
