( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

England take on Group A3 leaders France at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park tonight, as Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses try to take charge of their Women’s Euros 2025 qualifying campaign.

An opening 1-1 draw with Sweden was not in the script, but England bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, and victory tonight would send them to the top of the group, above tonight’s opponents France, who recorded 1-0 wins over both the Irish and the Swedes, and would relish the chance to continue their 100 per cent record against the reigning European champions.

Lauren James has been ruled out of the game while Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Follow all the action from England v France in Euro 2025 qualifying below: