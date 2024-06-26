Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s limp effort against Slovenia was met with criticism from across Europe as the continent’s media were left unimpressed by Gareth Southgate’s side.

A 0-0 draw in Cologne answered few of the questions surrounding an underperforming squad, who again looked enervated and lacking in quality.

The point secured top spot in Group C with progression to the knockout rounds already assured, but England created few chances in their final group fixture and are yet to really impress at Euro 2024.

“These Lions are kittens,” declared German tabloid Bild, in a damning assessment of the England performance, with no player rated above a five and Declan Rice handed a three for his showing.

French sports daily L’Equipe, meanwhile, described the performance as “bland” and “without ideas”.

Gareth Southgate (right) came in for criticism after England’s 0-0 draw ( Getty Images )

Similar themes were echoed in the Italian press as La Gazzetta dello Sport assessed a “sterile” England, while Rai’s television co-commentator Sebino Nela sarcastically quipped “what an effort” at the end of the 90 minutes.

In Spain, Marca suggested that England should consider parting ways with Southgate mid-tournament. “He has [Harry] Kane, [Jude] Bellingham, [Phil] Foden, [Bukayo] Saka, [Declan] Rice, [Cole] Palmer in his ranks... and he has managed to get none of them to play well,” wrote Alberto Rubio. “Oh if Guardiola had this team!!!”

The Netherlands could well be England’s opponents in the last 16, and the Dutch newspapers drew parallels between the shared struggles of the two potential foes. Writing in De Telegraaf, Marcel van der Kraan wrote that it appeared that England were playing with the “handbrake on” and making “incomprehensible choices under pressure”.

England will play their Round of 16 fixture in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.