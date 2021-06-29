Jose Mourinho tips winner of England vs Germany for Euro 2020 final

Roma boss Jose Mourinho believes England can go all the way at Euro 2020 if they can defeat Germany in their last 16 tie.

The Three Lions haven’t blown fans or pundits away in the tournament yet after registering 1-0 wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic and a 0-0 draw against Scotland.

Germany are their toughest opponents yet and Joachim Löw’s side are heading into the knock-out match after hard fought qualification following their 3-2 comeback against Hungary.

The side of the Euro draw both teams are on leads Mourinho to believe whoever wins tonight’s match will be in the final.

He wrote for The Sun: “Whoever wins, I cannot see them failing to make the final. Win this and you face Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals, then the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semis.

“You must respect all of those teams as they are there for a reason but, for a big team like England or Germany, this is like a semi-final. Lose in the last 16 and you go home with a shadow over you.

“Win and you should go all the way — because the power is in the other half of the draw.”

Whoever wins the match will face either Sweden or Ukraine, who also play their last 16 match on Tuesday, in the quarter-finals.

Beyond that, their semi-final opponents will be either Denmark or the Czech Republic. If either England or Germany progress further it will be Belgium, Switzerland, Spain or Italy who they face in the final.

And while everyone else is looking ahead to what could be on the horizon, England are fully focused on the match ahead.

Manager Gareth Southgate said: “This team have put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game.

“It’s an opportunity. We’ve only won one knockout match in a European Championship as a country, so they’ve got a great chance to go and be the first team since 1996 to do that.”