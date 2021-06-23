Germany vs Hungary LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the crucial Group F clash
Germany take on Hungary in Munich this evening in a crucial fixture in Euro 2020’s Group F – otherwise known as the ‘group of death’.
Joachim Low’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat by world champions France in their tournament-opener, courtesy of an own goal by the recalled Mats Hummels, before responding in resounding fashion with a 4-2 victory over European champions Portugal in a thrilling tie. Left wing-back Robin Gosens was the star for Germany in that fixture, while Kai Havertz also put in a key performance. Hungary, meanwhile, were six minutes away from a goalless draw with Portugal in their first game at the tournament, but the underdogs conceded three in the final stages. They did, however, go on to record an impressive 1-1 draw against France, even leading Didier Deschamps’ side for a period.
As such, the group is finely poised, with Germany in second on three points and Hungary bottom on one – but still capable of going through. The Germans will qualify for the last 16 with a win or draw, while Hungary must win to progress. As the two nations clash in Munich, Portugal and France will be going head-to-head in Budapest, with group leaders France already through on four points but hoping to avoid a second-placed finish, while Portugal need a point to advance.
Follow live updates from Germany vs Hungary below and the conclusion of Sweden vs Poland:
Euro 2020: Sweden 2-1 Poland
63 mins: Poland have thrown on another striker as they focus on their attacking player: Jakub Swierczok replaces Kamil Jozwiak.
GOAL! 2-1 Poland (Lewandowski) ⚽️
61 mins: Just as I was about to write that Poland looked to be out of this, they get a lifeline.
Zielinski plays an excellent through-ball to the striker who curls a wonderful strike into the far post. Game on!
GOAL! Sweden 2-0 Poland (Forsberg) ⚽️
59 mins: What a substitute Kulusevski has been, he’s completely changed the way Sweden are playing. He sprints down the wing before cutting it back to Forsberg on the edge of the box who rolls it past Sczsesny for his second of the evening!
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
58 mins: Seb Larsson’s corner is met by Emil Forsberg on the volley, but it’s high and wide of the goal. He won’t want to see any replays of that.
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
56 mins: Sweden replace Robin Quaison with Dejan Kulusevski
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
52 mins: Poland are looking much better here: Krychowiak forces another good save from Olsen from range. They still need two goals to go through.
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
50 mins: Close! Quaison shows his pace and cuts inside but Szczesny gets his hands to it and pushes it round for a corner.
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
48 mins: For the second time of the game, Zielinski has forced a save from Olsen. It’s parried out rather comfortably by the Swedish goalkeeper.
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
We’re back underway! Poland have brought on Frankowski for Puchacz at half time.
Euro 2020: Sweden 1-0 Poland
With Sweden (1-0) and Spain (2-0) currently winning their games, here's how the group stands at half time – Poland really need to turn things around:
1. Sweden (7 points)
2. Spain (5 points)
3. Slovakia (3 points)
4. Poland (1 point)
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies