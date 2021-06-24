Euro 2020 team of the group stage with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho and Danny Ward

The group stage of Euro 2020 has come to a close and it’s time to pick out the best performers so far.

From the opening game which saw an impressive Italy carve apart Turkey, right through to the relentlessly insane final group games when so much was at stake between Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany, there have been exceptional showings from several players - but here we’re looking at those who have added consistency to their match-defining displays.

That can be somewhat harder when some sides were changed for the final fixture, but our selection have been noteworthy right throughout the three group games for their respective nations.

Home nations supporters will have been pleased by a handful of their stars, while some of the biggest European nations - Belgium, Netherlands and Italy - put in three good showings to pick up maximum points.

Here are the 11 players who make our team of the tournament so far, as the knock-out phase prepares to get underway.

Goalkeeper

Danny Ward (Wales)

There were a few other candidates, but the Wales No1 was exceptional throughout, making a host of point-earning saves to keep the Dragons ahead or in the running, particularly against Switzerland. Fine reflex stops, confident aerial takes and some quick distribution at times all make this arguably the best month of his career - and it’s not over yet.

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

The right-back spot goes to the Dutch flier who has been incredibly impressive, attacking with freedom, getting into the box and being almost as much of a threat as the actual attackers. Defensively he has been solid and hard-working when called upon, though with a back three behind him and a relatively routine group, he’ll be tested more as the competition goes on.

Raphael Varane (France)

His opening performance in the groups was as flawless as anyone is likely to offer during the entirety of the tournament. Has barely put a foot wrong at the back for France, save perhaps for a few moments against Hungary’s counter-attack, and starts so many of the team’s moves with his passing out of defence. Aerially dominant and super consistent.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Given Italy have yet to concede a single goal, it’s no surprise to see one or two members of the team here. Bonucci was the only defender to start all three; while he wasn’t tested relentlessly, his composure and reading of the game was clearly in evidence at times and he’s a huge figure within the squad.

Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Set the tone for this being a tournament of flying full-backs (and wing-backs) with his opening night show which simply tore apart Turkey down the left. Being right-footed, he often checks back, but his power and dribbling, relentless running and willingness to clip a cross on his wrong foot from time to time made him an irrepressible outlet for the Azzurri.

Midfield

Jorginho (Italy)

Our holding midfielder is another Italian, with Jorginho the only one of that contingent to play all three - and play all three extremely well, particularly the opening two games. His control of play, rhythmic passing, quick recirculation of the ball and no shortage of defensive work all saw him impress.

(Getty Images)

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

The glue of the team for the Oranje, the Barcelona man has been the star of the show in his understated and brilliant way. A full range of passing has been on show, his defensive traits have impressed and he turns away from trouble and into space in a heartbeat to transition the team from being under pressure to being on the break. An excellent tournament so far.

Gini Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

For the more attack-minded outlet from the centre of the park, it has to be the Dutch skipper. He scored three times in as many games to put himself among the competition’s Golden Boot contenders and overtook Marco van Basten in the process in his nation’s list of all-time scorers. A constant force in the attack with his switching of play, late arrivals into the box and ability to hold off two defenders at once.

Forwards

Antoine Griezmann (France)

Should probably have scored more than one goal by now, but he’s not even here for finding the net. Griezmann has been an incredible link player so far, playing behind the strikers in a diamond - as he can in this team’s set-up - and roving between tenacious ball-winner to keep France on the front foot, and confident playmaker spreading passes into each channel. Has covered every blade, made great tackles, found gaps to exploit and kept his team on the attack.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

No surprises that the Belgian striker is in; he was unplayable in all three games, never really giving any defence a chance to get near him and rattling in three goals. He’s a man on a mission this tournament and Golden Boot favourite for a reason. Beyond his clinical edge, though, Lukaku has been fantastic in hold-up and link play, dribbling one-on-one and forcing moments of danger for his team by committing - and beating - defenders with runs in the channel and then passes into space.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

The final pick goes to the tournament’s current top scorer, despite him being relatively quiet outside the penalty box in two games - his link play and channel work definitely improved against France. Even so, that’s no longer his job: Cristiano remains a killer in the box and that’s where Portugal want him, with the line behind the striker basically asked to feed him opportunities to create or finish. There, he has been unstoppable: five goals and one assist in three games. What more do you want?!

Honourable mentions

Otherwise known as the subs bench. A host of players were very close to inclusion, only for a final game to see another leap ahead of them or their team ultimately falling just short in qualifying for the knockouts.

Peter Gulacsi and Robin Olsen have been good goalkeepers, as has Gigi Donnarumma and Jordan Pickford - but the Italy No1 is yet to be really tested against a top attack.

In the full-back roles, Hungary’s Attila Fiola was an incredible bundle of energy down the left, defensively and as an outlet, while Denmark’s Joakim Maehle also impressed and Joshua Kimmich has grown as the tournament has gone on for Germany on the opposite flank. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Victor Lindelof only blotted his copybook somewhat in the final game centrally.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Denmark, all of Italy’s other midfielders, Xaver Schlager of Austria and Pedri of Spain all deserve mentions in midfield, as do France duo N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

In attack Domenico Berardi would have been in but for Ronaldo’s goals, while Memphis Depay of Netherlands and Alexander Isak of Sweden have also impressed so far.

And there’s plenty more to come!