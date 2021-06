Euro 2020 will start the knockout stage once the group matches are completed, beginning with the round of 16.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will be rewarded with a place in the knockout stages, while the top four third-placed finishers will also progress to the last 16.

This is the first European Championship to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using 11 different venues from Wembley to Baku.

Here’s everything you need to know about the knockouts:

When is Euro 2020 knockout stage?

The knockouts begin on 26 June and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.

What are the groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

What are the venues?

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Budapest (Puskás Aréna)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.

Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

What is the knockout fixture schedule?

Knockout stage Round of 16 Saturday 26th June Match 37 Group A winner v Group C runner-up London Saturday 26th June Match 38 Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up Amsterdam Sunday 27th June Match 39 Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place Seville Sunday 27th June Match 40 Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest Budapest Monday 28th June Match 41 Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place Bucharest Monday 28th June Match 42 Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up Copenhagen Tuesday 29th June Match 43 Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place Glasgow Tuesday 29th June Match 44 Group D winner v Group F runner-up London Quarter-finals Friday 2nd July, 5pm Match 45 Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 St Petersburg Friday 2nd July, 8pm Match 46 Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 Munich Saturday 3rd July, 5pm Match 47 Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 Baku Saturday 3rd July, 8pm Match 48 Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 Rome Semi-finals Tuesday 6th July, 8pm Match 49 Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 London Wednesday 7th July, 8pm Match 50 Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47 London Final Sunday 11th July, 8pm Match 51 Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 London

Who is going to win?

England 9/2

France 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Spain 13/2

Germany 15/2

Portugal 15/2

All odds via Paddy Power