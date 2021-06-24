Who will win England vs Germany Euro 2020 last-16 match and what are the odds?

England will face Germany in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 after topping Group D.

The Three Lions booked their place in the round of 16 after Raheem Sterling’s strike - his second of the tournament - secured victory over the Czech Reublic on Tuesday night.

That meant they leapfrogged the Czechs to progress as group winners while Croatia, who beat Scotland, finished second.

Gareth Southgate’s will now play Germany, who finished as the runner-up in Group F, next week.

Leon Goretzka’s goal ensured Die Mannschaft progressed after Hungary had twice lead at the Allianz Arena.

Without the late goal from the Bayern Munich midfielder, the 2-2 draw between France and Portugal would have meant Southgate’s side playing Portugal.

When is England vs Germany?

The match will be played at Wembley at 5pm BST on Tuesday 29 June.

What TV channel is it on?

BBC One will show the game while viewers will also be able to stream it via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the head-to-head record?

The two countries have a long footballing rivalry peaking in 1966 when England met West Germany in the World Cup final at Wembley, and Geoff Hurst’s famous but controversial hat-trick, in which his crucial second goal was awarded despite it widely considered to have not crossed the goal-line, sealed the hosts’ one and only World Cup triumph.

That was their first competitive meeting. Their most recent saw Germany emphatically knock England out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, winning 4-1 in their round-of-16 showdown which saw another goal-line controversy when Frank Lampard’s strike was not given as a goal despite replays showing it hit the bar and clearly went in.

England’s most recent victory over Germany came in a friendly in 2016, winning 3-2 in a thrilling match having been 2-0 down, with goals from Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and a 90th-minute Eric Dier header. Their last competitive win over the Germans came in 2001 when Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing in World Cup qualifying.

Michael Owen celebrates scoring in Munich in 2001 (Getty Images)

England have won only two of the two nations’ seven World Cup or World Cup qualifier meetings, and only one of their four European Championship showdowns.

In total, including friendlies and minor tournaments, England have played Germany (or West Germany) 32 times, with the Germans edging the head to head 15 to 13, with four draws.

Who is going to win?

After 90 minutes

England 6/4

Draw 21/10

Germany 9/5

Who will go through?

To qualify

England 4/5

Germany Evens

All odds via Betfair

What is England’s route to the final?

Should England emerge victorious from the last 16 tie, then they would face either Ukraine or Sweden in the quarter-finals in Rome.

A potential semi-final date would involve the winner of Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark.

Both the semi-finals and final will be at Wembley.