England vs Germany attracts more than 20 million viewers on TV

England’s historic win over Germany attracted more than 20 million viewers on BBC One.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored to secure victory in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

And BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker confirmed the match produced an enormous television audience.

Lineker announced: “A staggering 20.6 million of you watched England ’s victory on BBC One last night (you’re staying home, you’re staying home).

“Plus 3.6 million on iplayer and BBC website, and lordy knows how many at pubs etc.. it’s growing!”

There could be even more viewers for Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine, who edged out Sweden in the last 16.

The game is set to kick off at 20:00 BST with the BBC also holding the broadcasting rights.

Should the Three Lions navigate Andriy Shevchenko’s side, then a semi-final with Denmark or Czech Republic, back at Wembley, on 7 July awaits.

“I think the players were immense,” Gareth Southgate said following the win. “Right the way through the team they were immense.

“They have given the fans in the stadium, who were also incredible (a great day). I’ve been here with a full house and not heard it anywhere near the levels that the crowd found today.

“But they were behind every challenge, they were behind every time we pressed the ball, they were behind every run we had and the energy was incredible in the stadium.

“So, to be able to send them home feeling as they do tonight, to hear them at the end … I mean, you can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline, can you? That’s a belter, really.

“But to know that so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment that I know we’d have given them today is very special.”