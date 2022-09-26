✕ Close Sterling backs Southgate and urges fans not to 'panic' ahead of Germany in UNL

England play their final game before the 2022 World Cup starts when they take on Germany in the Nations League tonight. It is the final round of games in the group stages of this competition with England already relegated to League B and Germany unable to qualify for the knockout stage. Die Mannschaft have so far won just one of their five games with the Three Lions not managing a single victory.

As tonight’s match is, in effect, a dead rubber both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they should take the chance to resolve any big issues before they head to Qatar in November. Despite words said in public of late Southgate is going through a sticky patch as England boss with the national side failing to win any of their last five games – their worst run since 2014.

Players on both sides will also be hoping to get a chance to prove they can make the difference and earn a spot in Qatar as a result, but England will have to make do without Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been left out of the matchday squad as well as Jack Grealish who is suspended. That should provide an opportunity for Brentford’s Ivan Toney to make his debut for the national side.

Follow all the action from Wembley as England take on Germany: