England vs Germany LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Can England build some World Cup momentum by beating Germany at Wembley?
England play their final game before the 2022 World Cup starts when they take on Germany in the Nations League tonight. It is the final round of games in the group stages of this competition with England already relegated to League B and Germany unable to qualify for the knockout stage. Die Mannschaft have so far won just one of their five games with the Three Lions not managing a single victory.
As tonight’s match is, in effect, a dead rubber both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they should take the chance to resolve any big issues before they head to Qatar in November. Despite words said in public of late Southgate is going through a sticky patch as England boss with the national side failing to win any of their last five games – their worst run since 2014.
Players on both sides will also be hoping to get a chance to prove they can make the difference and earn a spot in Qatar as a result, but England will have to make do without Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been left out of the matchday squad as well as Jack Grealish who is suspended. That should provide an opportunity for Brentford’s Ivan Toney to make his debut for the national side.
Follow all the action from Wembley as England take on Germany:
England boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar
Gareth Southgate has said there is “not a lot more players can do” regarding human rights in Qatar, after a decision to wear special captain’s armbands during the World Cup was criticised.
Some said the armbands, showing support for the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign, were not going far enough. The England manager said human rights lawyers have told him there’s not a lot players can do other than “talk about” the issues.
“We’re asking for change in a country that we’re respectful of, that has made a lot of progress, but we also don’t have any control over.” he said.
‘I’m not foolish, I know I’ll be judged on World Cup results’
England boss, Gareth Southgate, had his contract extended until 2024 but he says that is no guarantee that he will keep his job if the Three Lions don’t perform in Qatar.
The national side have not won in five matches and haven’t scored in any of their last three games putting increased pressure on Southgate for, perhaps, the first time since he took over the role.
"I am not foolish," said the English boss. "I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup.
"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and if results aren’t good enough then you accept that’s time to part ways.
"Why would I be any different? I’m not arrogant enough to think that having a contract should protect me in any way from results."
Southgate excited for Germany game
Gareth Southgate is excited to take charge of England in front of a packed crowd at Wembley and believes that a victory against the old enemy - Germany - will end a dreadful Nations League campaign on a high note ahead of the World Cup in November.
Trent Alexander-Arnold omitted from England’s matchday squad against Germany
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from England’s matchday squad to face Germany but Ivan Toney has made the cut.
Gareth Southgate has also excluded the suspended Jack Grealish, Fikayo Tomori, James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen for the Nations League match at Wembley.
The Liverpool defender did not feature in the 1-0 defeat to Italy in Milan last week. The defeat leaves Southgate under pressure just months ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with a five-game winless streak.
Early team news and predicted line-ups
England could recall Jordan Henderson after injury but it seems unlikely given the length of time he has had out and potential first choice picks Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips are not in the squad.
John Stones could return after suspension but Jack Grealish is banned and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped. Grealish’s absence may mean Ivan Toney gets a chance to feature in what would be his England debut.
There’s also a decision to be made in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to come in after Nick Pope started against Italy. Gareth Southgate must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to 4-3-3.
Meanwhile, Germany will miss Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka again due to Covid. Antonio Rudiger was booked in the last match so is suspended, while Kai Havertz will be hoping to come into the starting line-up this time.
Predicted line-ups
ENG XI: Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Grealish
GER XI: Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Werner
England vs Germany
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s final Nations League fixture in this round of games as Gareth Southgate’s men host Germany at Wembley.
As far as the Nations League is concerned this match is a dead rubber with England already relegated to League B and Germany unable to reach the knockout stages. Instead, tonight’s clash provides both teams one final opportunity to perform before the 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar in November.
Southgate, and his German equivalent Hansi Flick, will take the chance to either experiment or fine tune plans for the upcoming tournament whilst the players have one last opportunity to perform and push for a seat on the flight to Qatar.
Victory for England will also bring a much needed morale boost as the Three Lions have not won in five matches and pressure is building on Southgate to play more adventurous and attacking football.
How will England fare tonight? Can they repeat their Euro 2020 heroics and defeat Germany at Wembley?
