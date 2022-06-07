Germany vs England predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the match
England head to Germany for their second Nations League game this international break, with both sides aiming to bounce back to winning ways.
While the Three Lions suffered a dismal defeat to Hungary, Italy held Germany to a 1-1 draw despite failing to qualify for the World Cup later this year.
When England and Germany met a year ago at Euro 2020, it was Gareth Southgate’s side who triumphed 2-0, en route to their run to the final.
This time around there’s rather less at stake and it’s arguable that both sets of players will be more concerned with playing out their final requirements before a well-earned break, rather than truly going all-out for victory.
Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.
When is Germany vs England?
The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 June.
Where can I watch it?
All England’s Nations League encounters will now be shown for free on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 platform.
What is the team news?
Germany could make changes after the draw with Italy but Marco Reus is not yet expected to return. Premier League-based duo Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz are two of those who could come into the team.
England are without Phil Foden (Covid) and James Justin (knock), but Fikayo Tomori could be ready to return. Reece James and Raheem Sterling are two who could start after not being in the side for the defeat to Hungary.
Predicted line-ups
GER - Neuer, Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Havertz
ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, James, Rice, Phillips, Trippier, Saka, Kane, Sterling
Odds
Germany 24/19
Draw 43/18
England 28/11
Prediction
Germany to inflict a second straight defeat onSouthgate’s side to show further why the timing of the fixtures is a farce. Germany 3-1 England.
