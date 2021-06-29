Bukayo Saka has retained his place for England, with Gareth Southgate reverting to a back three for the last-16 tie with Germany at Euro 2020.

Saka impressed in last week's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and has seen off competition from the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho to start up top.

Kieran Trippier also comes into the side at right wing-back, with Kyle Walker moving over to become one of three centre-backs alongside Harry Maguire and John Stones.

Harry Kane, still searching for his first goal of the tournament, starts up front alongside Raheem Sterling who notched both of England’s goals in the group stage.

Kalvin Phillips partners Declan Rice in midfield, despite the return to fitness of Jordan Henderson. Mason Mount returns to the squad after completing his period of self-isolation.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out on a place in the 26-man squad, as do Ben Chilwell and Ben White.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Substitutes: Johnstone, Ramsdale, Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, James, Bellingham.

Germany: Neuer; Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter; Kimmich, Kroos, Goretzka, Gosens; Muller, Havertz, Werner.

Substitutes: Leno, Trapp, Halstenberg, Volland, Gnabry, Musiala, Sule, Neuhaus, Sane, Gundogan, Can, Koch.