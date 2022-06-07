Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the match
England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.
Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.
That last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.
The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Fikayo Tomori will be hoping for chances to show they should be part of the team for the long haul, but also for the forthcoming World Cup in winter.
Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.
When is Germany vs England?
The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 June.
Where can I watch it?
All England’s Nations League encounters will now be shown for free on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 platform.
What is the team news?
Germany could make changes after the draw with Italy but Marco Reus is not yet expected to return. Premier League-based duo Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz are two of those who could come into the team.
England are without Phil Foden (Covid) and James Justin (knock), but Fikayo Tomori could be ready to return. Reece James and Raheem Sterling are two who could start after not being in the side for the defeat to Hungary.
Predicted line-ups
GER - Neuer, Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Havertz
ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, James, Rice, Phillips, Trippier, Saka, Kane, Sterling
Odds
Germany 24/19
Draw 43/18
England 28/11
Prediction
Germany to inflict a second straight defeat onSouthgate’s side to show further why the timing of the fixtures is a farce. Germany 3-1 England.
