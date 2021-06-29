England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals - in pictures

England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating Germany at Wembley.

Here, we take a look at the best pictures from England’s historic victory.

The fans started gathering early under the Wembley arch (PA Wire)

Sterling takes the knee before kick off (PA Wire)

England’s Harry Kane and Germany’s Mats Hummels fight for the ball in the first half (PA Wire)

Fans gather across the country to watch the game (PA Wire)

Jordan Pickford makes a crucial save to prevent Germany taking a lead in the first half (PA Wire)

England head into the tunnel with the score goalless at half-time (PA Wire)

Germany’s Kai Havertz (left) and England’s Harry Maguire battle for the ball (PA Wire)

England’s Harry Kane went down under a challenge in the second half (PA Wire)

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal of the game for England (PA Wire)

Sterling's opening goal (PA Wire)

England fans celebrate the first goal (PA Wire)

Harry Kane scores England's second (PA Wire)

England’s Harry Kane celebrates doubling the home side's lead (PA Wire)

England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice celebrate after the final whistle (PA Wire)

England fans celebrate at Wembley (PA Wire)

England fans celebrate at a beer garden in London (PA Wire)