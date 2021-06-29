England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals - in pictures

SportFootballEngland beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals - in picturesRaheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored for England.Pa Sport StaffTuesday 29 June 2021 20:12 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ ✕CloseEngland fans chant in celebration of win over Germany in Trafalgar SquareEngland are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating Germany at Wembley.Here, we take a look at the best pictures from England’s historic victory.The fans started gathering early under the Wembley arch (PA Wire)Sterling takes the knee before kick off (PA Wire)England’s Harry Kane and Germany’s Mats Hummels fight for the ball in the first half (PA Wire)RecommendedFrancesca Jones pushes Coco Gauff hard before American wins in straight setsJurgen Klinsmann tells England ‘it’s your tournament’ after win over GermanyWhat stands between England and their first major final appearance since 1966?Fans gather across the country to watch the game (PA Wire)Jordan Pickford makes a crucial save to prevent Germany taking a lead in the first half (PA Wire)England head into the tunnel with the score goalless at half-time (PA Wire)Germany’s Kai Havertz (left) and England’s Harry Maguire battle for the ball (PA Wire)England’s Harry Kane went down under a challenge in the second half (PA Wire)Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal of the game for England (PA Wire)Sterling's opening goal (PA Wire)England fans celebrate the first goal (PA Wire)Harry Kane scores England's second (PA Wire)England’s Harry Kane celebrates doubling the home side's lead (PA Wire)England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice celebrate after the final whistle (PA Wire)England fans celebrate at Wembley (PA Wire)England fans celebrate at a beer garden in London (PA Wire)Fans in Manchester celebrate England's win (PA Wire)More aboutPA ReadyEngland Football TeamGermany FootballEuro 2020Euro 2021✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in