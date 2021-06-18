Roy Keane has demanded England captain Harry Kane to “turn up” following a subdued performance from the striker in his country’s Euro 2020 draw against Scotland.

Kane’s threat was largely contained by Scotland’s defence at Wembley, with the striker having few, if any, chances to provide the breakthrough for his side.

The 27-year-old was brought off for Marcus Rashford in the 74th minute of the match by manager Gareth Southgate as England pushed for a winner to secure their passage through to the last-16.

Kane was also quiet in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia last weekend. Asked if he thought the Tottenham Hotspur player looked fit, Keane replied that the Kane did not look “up to speed”.

“If England really want to compete in this competition, you need your star men to perform,” Keane said on ITV. “We’ve seen [Romelu] Lukaku turn up, [Kevin] De Bruyne yesterday, Ronaldo. They need Kane at his best.

“I’m glad Gareth took him off because there’s this talk of ‘he’s the star, he’s the main man’, if he’s not performing get him off. Rashford gave them a little more energy, but still not enough.”

Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness added: “The centre-backs had an easy night against him. Harry Kane looks a shadow of the player we know he is. In two games he looks leggy, lacking enthusiasm.”