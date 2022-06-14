✕ Close Southgate oversees England training for Hungary test in NL

England face Hungary on Tuesday night in the Uefa Nations League, looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the group after a disappointing end-of-season run of results so far. The Three Lions suffered a surprise reversal to this same opponent ten days ago, on a night when the hosts controversially allowed tens of thousands of schoolchildren to attend a game which was due to be behind closed doors.

Since then, Gareth Southgate’s side have picked up a pair of draws: 1-1 with Germany, thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty which brought up the 50 milestone in an England shirt for the striker, then a very forgettable goalless stalemate with Italy over the weekend.

While it’s naturally preparation fothe Fifa World Cup which will be the priority for the head coach and his staff, performances from the players in these fixtures could be enough to push them to the front of the queue to head to Qatar. Southgate has already hinted that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could struggle to break back into the squad between now and then, though of course three months of Premier League action could dictate much with form and fitness. Follow all the build-up and live match action as England face Hungary below: