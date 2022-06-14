England vs Hungary LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight and latest Scotland updates
Follow all the action from Molineux as the Three Lions play their final game of the summer
England face Hungary on Tuesday night in the Uefa Nations League, looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the group after a disappointing end-of-season run of results so far. The Three Lions suffered a surprise reversal to this same opponent ten days ago, on a night when the hosts controversially allowed tens of thousands of schoolchildren to attend a game which was due to be behind closed doors.
Since then, Gareth Southgate’s side have picked up a pair of draws: 1-1 with Germany, thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty which brought up the 50 milestone in an England shirt for the striker, then a very forgettable goalless stalemate with Italy over the weekend.
While it’s naturally preparation fothe Fifa World Cup which will be the priority for the head coach and his staff, performances from the players in these fixtures could be enough to push them to the front of the queue to head to Qatar. Southgate has already hinted that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could struggle to break back into the squad between now and then, though of course three months of Premier League action could dictate much with form and fitness. Follow all the build-up and live match action as England face Hungary below:
Armenia vs Scotland - kick-off
We are underway in Yerevan! We’ll bring you updates here on Scotland’s big test, without the likes of captain Andy Robertson against Armenia in Nations League Group B1.
Gareth Southgate praises ‘mature’ Kyle Walker as one of England’s leaders
Gareth Southgate has praised Kyle Walker for maturing into a standard-bearer in England’s growing group of leaders.
There is an expectation around the Three Lions as preparations continue for Qatar having reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and then last summer’s European Championship final.
England will be led into the World Cup by captain Harry Kane, who is supported by a number of club captains and trusted lieutenants within the squad.
Southgate likes the leadership make-up of the group and highlighted the way 67-cap Manchester City right-back Walker has developed.
“You notice players maturing,” he said. “For example, Kyle Walker who isn’t captain of his club but he’s such a man within the group, on the pitch, off the pitch, and I think he’s matured a lot over the last two or three years.
“I mean, he’s won the league four times so he’s got confidence from what he’s done as a player.
“He’s been in a World Cup semi-final with us and a European final so he’s got a lot of big-match experience. But he’s definitely one who I think has matured.”
Gareth Southgate praises ‘mature’ Kyle Walker as one of England’s leaders
Three Lions boss Southgate has been impressed with the way the 67-cap Manchester City right-back has developed.
Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate amid winless run and criticism of England manager
Harry Kane believes Gareth Southgate does not deserve to be criticised for his work as England manager, crediting him as the main reason for their successful runs to the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.
Southgate warned last week that he will not “outstay his welcome” in the job after being persistently criticised for a perceived conservatism in tactics and team selection, with former England striker Gary Lineker among those to question him last week.
England have nevertheless failed to win their last three games, their longest run without victory in almost four years, and have not scored a goal from open play in more than four hours during this current international break.
Kane was named captain by Southgate ahead of the 2018 World Cup and has been a mainstay throughout his manager’s five-and-a-half years in charge, scoring 45 of England’s 158 goals over the same period.
“I think when you look at our team, we’ve been one of the most successful England teams there’s been over our history and Gareth has been the main part of that,” the Tottenham Hotspur striker insisted.
Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate amid winless run and criticism of England manager
Kane also revealed he is in discussion with France captain Hugo Lloris and Denmark skipper Christian Eriksen over a collective response to the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar
More at stake than meets the eye in Gareth Southgate’s final balancing act
Given the experimental selections, exhausted players and empty stadiums bar excitable schoolchildren, England’s end-of-season Nations League games have felt a little like the international friendlies that they were supposed to replace. Case in point: when the final whistle sounded on Saturday’s goalless draw with Italy, not one of Gareth Southgate’s players out on the pitch looked especially disappointed with the result. That was entirely understandable at the end of a long, hard and hectic campaign.
At least this fourth and final outing against Hungary will be the first at home – or Molineux, at least – in front of a full crowd, and the first with a sense of mild peril about it too. Anything less than a win for England and progressing to the Nations League finals this time next year will look extremely difficult. Lose and, ahead of a trip to the San Siro and the visit of Germany to Wembley in September, the prospect of relegation into the competition’s second tier will suddenly feel very real.
Admittedly, that still does not sound too perilous. The Nations League introduced the concept of relegation to international football four years ago and, four years on, it is still hard to take it as seriously as its club equivalent. The whole idea was rather undermined when, a few months after the inaugural edition had finished, Uefa granted a reprieve to those nations who finished bottom of their groups so that they could revamp and expand this new, oddly successful tournament.
More at stake than meets the eye in Gareth Southgate’s final balancing act
Three matches without a win means there is suddenly and unexpectedly a hint of pressure and peril on England’s last game of a long season
Armenia vs Scotland confirmed line-ups
In just 15 minutes, Scotland take on Armenia in one of the day’s first fixtures. The line-ups are in - Scott McKenna, Andy Robertson and John Souttar did not travel to Yerevan with the team due to injury.
Scotland: Gordon, Patterson, McTominay, Hanley, McGinn, McGregor, Adams, Hendry, Gilmour, Taylor, Armstrong.
How to watch England vs Hungary Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
England will play their final match of the season tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side host Hungary at Molineux in the Nations League.
After three matches without a win, England are bottom of their Nations League group and under pressure to pick up three points.
Southgate hopes a returning crowd will lift the England players after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Italy was played behind closed doors.
England were beaten 1-0 by Hungary in their Nations League opener last week and also drew 1-1 with Germany.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How to watch England vs Hungary online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the final Nations League fixture of the international break
England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy
Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy says England have no choice but to win Tuesday’s Nations League clash following the “debacle in Budapest”.
Marco Rossi’s well-drilled Magyars stunned the Three Lions at the start of their run of four matches in 11 days, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty securing a 1-0 triumph at the half-full Puskas Arena.
England’s first loss to Hungary since 1962 has been followed by draws with Germany and Italy, with Gareth Southgate admitting they need to win Tuesday’s rematch to stand any chance of winning Group A3.
Former Bristol City midfielder Nagy seemingly agrees with those sentiments and expects a response from the hosts in front of a sell-out Molineux crowd.
“The difference is England has to win,” the Pisa player said. “They have no other option following the debacle in Budapest.
“They have sat on their own foot in their first three matches. They have to win.
“I’m sure they’re going to do everything to take the lead and they’re going to put immense pressure on us.”
England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy
Marco Rossi’s well-drilled Magyars stunned the Three Lions at the start of their run of four matches in 11 days.
Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad
Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that they have “a lot to do” if they are to get into England’s World Cup squad.
The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.
Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form.
Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work their way into his World Cup plans, but he has now admitted it is an uphill battle for the club’s English contingent to seal their place on the plane.
Asked if United players may be fresher without the Champions League to contend with next season, the England boss said: “We’ve only got one with us! They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad.
“Well, look, I think the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper but there’s no way of knowing.”
Gareth Southgate: Man Utd players have a lot to do to get back in England squad
The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies