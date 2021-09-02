Harry Kane calls for ‘strong’ action after racist abuse of England players in Hungary

England captain Harry Kane said he hopes there will be “strong” action taken against Hungary following reports that his team-mates were subjected to racist abuse from home supporters in Budapest.

Kane was on target as England secured a 4-0 win in their first match since the Euro 2020 final but the World Cup qualifier was overshadowed following reports of monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham at the Puskas Arena.

Sterling was subjected to the abuse shortly after opening the scoring as he ran towards the corner flag where the most vocal section of Hungary’s home supporters were based. England’s players were then pelted by plastic cups and other objects as they celebrated the goal, as well as throughout the rest of the game.

Hungary were charged by Uefa for “discriminatory behaviour” from their fans during the Euros, where the country played two group games at the Puskas Arena.

The team were ordered to play their next three home Uefa fixtures behind closed doors – but that did not apply for the visit of England as the World Cup qualifier was a “Fifa-sanctioned fixture”. World football’s governing body will therefore decide whether to punish Hungary as the match fell under their jurisdiction.

Speaking after the match, Kane said he hadn’t heard any racist chanting but added that he would discuss the matter with his team-mates to gather what had happened.

“I didn’t hear [the chanting] but I’ll talk to the boys and see if they heard any of it,” Kane told ITV. “We’ll have to report it to [Fifa] and hopefully [Fifa] can come down strong.”

Before the match, England’s players were booed for taking the knee, despite calls from the Hungary manager and president of the country’s FA to respect the anti-racism message.