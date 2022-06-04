England will be looking to add to their four-game win streak win they face Hungary on Saturday in the Uefa Nations League.

During that time, Gareth Southgate’s side have scored 20 goals and conceded only once - though the fixture prior to that four-match run was a 1-1 draw with Hungary themselves.

The two nations meet again in just 10 days’ time, before which the Three Lions also play Germany and Italy in Group A3.

Southgate’s main priority will obviously be to prepare for the forthcoming World Cup and utilise these matches to finalise who will be in his squad, making performances more valuable than results in some cases as players stake their individual cases for inclusion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Hungary vs England?

The Nations League clash kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 4 June.

Where can I watch it?

England’s Nations League matches will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and streamed on the All 4 platform.

What is the England team news?

Phil Foden is out with Covid but otherwise Gareth Southgate should have a full squad to choose from. Fikayo Tomori is hoping to shine after being recalled, while Jarrod Bowen and James Justin could be in line for debuts after their first call-ups. Benjamin White and Marc Guehi are likely out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

HUN: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, Fiola, Nego, Schafer, Styles, Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Szalai

ENG: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Coady, Trippier, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Saka, Mount, Sterling, Kane

Odds

Hungary 19/2

Draw 39/10

England 7/17

Prediction

England to beat a side they have already done so away from home in the recent past and start their Nations League campaign on a positive note, if not the most exciting encounter. Hungary 0-2 England.