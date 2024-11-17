England v Ireland LIVE: Nations League team news and line-ups as Kyle Walker set to start at centre-back

✕ Close Curtis Jones speaks after debut England goal

England face the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in the final round of matches in Nations League Group B2, with Lee Carsley’s men sitting at the top of the table.

The Three Lions need to match Greece’s result in order to finish the campaign top of the group and win promotion, and they face an Ireland side that they beat convincingly in Dublin in September.

Plenty has happened since that match, with the FA appointing Thomas Tuchel to take over as England manager in January and England having beaten both Finland and Greece ahead of the end of the year.

With Carsley’s time at the helm coming to an end soon, plenty of players will want to put themselves into Tuchel’s thoughts ahead of a new era for the Three Lions.

