England v Ireland LIVE: Nations League team news and line-ups as Kyle Walker set to start at centre-back
England can earn promotion in the Nations League with a victory at Wembley, in Lee Carsley’s final game
England face the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in the final round of matches in Nations League Group B2, with Lee Carsley’s men sitting at the top of the table.
The Three Lions need to match Greece’s result in order to finish the campaign top of the group and win promotion, and they face an Ireland side that they beat convincingly in Dublin in September.
Plenty has happened since that match, with the FA appointing Thomas Tuchel to take over as England manager in January and England having beaten both Finland and Greece ahead of the end of the year.
With Carsley’s time at the helm coming to an end soon, plenty of players will want to put themselves into Tuchel’s thoughts ahead of a new era for the Three Lions.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and team news below:
Is England vs Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, team news, channel and how to watch Nations League game
When is England vs Ireland?
The Nations League finale takes place on Sunday 17 November with kick-off set for 5pm GMT.
Where can I watch the match?
England vs Ireland will be screened live on ITV1 and STV. It can be streamed via ITVX on compatible devices, as well as the STV Player.
England vs Ireland LIVE
England host Republic of Ireland in the finale to this group stage of the Nations League as the two teams come face-to-face in a tantilising fixture at Wembley today.
The Three Lions come into the game having beaten Greece 3-0 on Thursday evening with a confident display that put them on top of Group B2 and should have their opponents worried. The match is also Lee Carsley’s final game in charge as interim boss before incoming manager Thomas Tuchel begins his reign in full force on January 1.
A win against the Irish will be enough to secure promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League and allow Tuchel to focus solely on the 2026 World Cup instead of facing a possible two-legged play-off for Uefa’s international competition.
Ireland, meanwhile, hope to build off the back of a 1-0 win over Finlandand bring the challenge to their near neighbours in what could be a historic result should they prove triumphant.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s match between England and Ireland at Wembley.
The Three Lions sit top of Group B2 ahead of the final match of the group campaign and are hunting promotion, and they will get it if they manage to match or better Greece’s result against Finland.
For Ireland, there is no hope of promotion or fear of relegation, but they will be dreaming of securing a famous away result against Lee Carsley’s side.
