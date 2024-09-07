England player ratings as Jack Grealish and Declan Rice shine to silence Ireland boos

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Declan Rice and Jack Grealish returned to haunt the Republic of Ireland as England made a winning start under interim boss Lee Carsley in the Nations League in Dublin.

Rice and Grealish both represented Ireland at youth team level before making the decision to represent England at senior level - and were booed by the home supporters at the Aviva Stadium.

But both were on the scoresheet in an impressive first half under Carsley, as Rice opened the scoring and Grealish finished off a stylish move to mark his return to the England side.

The second half was less fluid from England but there were debuts for Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes in the second half as Carsley secured a winning start.

Here are how the England players rated from the 2-0 win in Dublin:

Jordan Pickford, 6

Made a comfortable save from Sammie Szmodics shot down to his right but was largely untroubled. England’s poor marking from an early corner led to a chance for Ireland but that was about it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 7

Selected as a right back, as Carsley intends to do while he is in charge, while tucking into central and midfield positions on occasions. Looked a decent fit - and picked out a brilliant ball to Gordon in the move for the first goal.

Marc Guehi, 7

Carried on his commanding displays from the Euros and now looks comfortable with his status in the middle of defence.

Harry Maguire, 6

Returned to the England line-up after missing out on the Euros. He had a couple of rusty moments but didn’t put a foot wrong overall against uninspired opposition.

Levi Colwill, 6

Performed well enough on the left side of defence without showing he can be a long-term solution to England’s problem at left back. Stood off the dangerous Chiedozie Ogbene, which led to a chance for Szmodics in the second half.

Declan Rice, 9

The best player on the pitch and full of authority in controlling central areas while progressing England further forwards. Scored the opening goal - of course - and then set up the second for Grealish with a surging run.

( Getty Images )

Kobbie Mainoo, 8

Slotted in well alongside Rice with a couple of tidy turns and runs forward from midfield. England were countered on a couple of times, so the balance may need addressed against stronger opposition, but this was a confident showing.

Jack Grealish, 9

Unleashed in a central role, this was a throwback performance from the attacking midfielder and a perfect response to being dropped from the Euro 2024 squad. Enjoyed his goal, and his display.

( Getty Images )

Bukayo Saka, 8

Sharp and precise on England’s right, and was involved in the flowing move for England’s second goal. Such a consistent performer for England, and his connection with Alexander-Arnold down the right is something England need to build on now.

Anthony Gordon, 8

Very lively, providing much needed pace and genuine width to the left wing - both of which were missing during the Euros - while also popping up in other dangerous areas. Should have scored shortly before Rice’s opener, but the diagonal run unlocked Ireland’s defence.

Harry Kane, 6

His fitness still doesn’t look quite there, following the captain’s struggles at the Euros, but with England having so much movement around him it wasn’t too much of a problem. Showed good link up with Grealish, Saka and Gordon, and had a couple of chances in the box but was frustrated by blocks.

( The FA via Getty Images )

Substitutes

Morgan Gibbs-White (76’) - produced a stunning ball through to Saka late on.

Angel Gomes (76’) - kept it tidy after coming on alongside Gibbs-White for his debut.

Eberechi Eze (76’) - should have done better with his header after Saka’s shot was saved

John Stones (84’) - N/A

Jarrod Bowen (84’) - Denied by Kelleher’s legs and looked bright after coming on.