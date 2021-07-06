England can beat Italy if they reach Euro 2020 final, says Rio Ferdinand

England can beat Italy in the final of Euro 2020 if they make it past Denmark in the semi-finals, according to former international Rio Ferdinand.

The Italians beat Spain on penalties to become the first team to book their place in the Wembley final, with England taking on Denmark in the other half of the draw on Wednesday.

It was the Azzurri’s 33rd match without defeat under manager Roberto Mancini in what was a thrilling contest, as Spain came close to pulling off what would have been an upset.

But asked after the match which team England would have preferred to face in the final, should they make it through, Ferdinand said the Three Lions would defeat either side given their own run to the last four under Gareth Southgate.

“England, from their perspective, it doesn’t matter,” Ferdinand said on BBC Sport. “Because I believe England beat both of these sides [Italy and Spain].

“I don’t think anyone can compete with us right now, the confidence we’ve got.

“It might sounds as if I’m getting carried away but I don’t care. England are the better team and they beat both of these teams. But we’ve got to get through Denmark first.”

Former England striker Alan Shearer was more wary of the threat of Italy should England have to face them in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

“It’s just the togetherness of the Italian team, the mentality they’ve got. That desire not to be beaten, you’ve got to admire that,” Shearer said.

“Thirty-three matches unbeaten, that is extraordinary at any standard of football, let alone international.”