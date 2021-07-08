The UK Government have confirmed there are no plans for the attendance to be increased for the Euro 2020 final between England vs Italy team on Sunday.

More than 60,000 fans attended Wembley on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for the semi-finals, in the biggest sporting attendances the UK has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Just over 40,000 spectators were in attendance as England defeated Germany at Wembley in the last-16, but the stadium’s capacity has been increased for the semi final and finals.

That was in line with government plans announced in June when the capacity at Wembley was only around 25 per cent.

But contrary to speculation there are no plans in place to increase that number to the full 90,000 supporters now England have reached the final where the Three Lions will be bidding to win a first major trophy since 1966.

England secured their place in a first major tournament final in more than 50 years on Wednesday night and a thrilling extra-time win over Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side went behind for the first time in the tournament only to roar back with skipper Harry Kane burying what proved to be the winner.