Italy vs England LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Euro 2024 qualifier tonight

England travel to Italy tonight to kick off their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 against the current European champions. The Three Lions take on the Azzurri once more after a 1-0 defeat in the Nations League back in September saw Gareth Southgate’s men relegated to League B.

England have failed to beat Italy in the previous six meetings between the two countries, a run that goes back over a decade and includes the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley.

Southgate will be hoping to end that winless run tonight and will have confidence in the form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka - should he score in Naples, Kane will break England’s goal-scoring record. Harry Maguire could start despite his limited game-time at Manchester United and Brentford’s Ivan Toney has received another international call-up

Elsewhere, there are concerns over the setting for tonight’s clash as Naples is a hotspot for football hooliganism. Around 2,500 England fans are expected to fly into the city for the game which comes just a week after horrific violent scenes between Napoli’s notorious ultras the German Eintracht Frankfurt fans following a Champions League fixture.

Follow all the action as Italy host England in a Euro 2024 qualifier: