Italy vs England LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Euro 2024 qualifier tonight
The Three Lions have not won in Italy for over 60 years
England travel to Italy tonight to kick off their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 against the current European champions. The Three Lions take on the Azzurri once more after a 1-0 defeat in the Nations League back in September saw Gareth Southgate’s men relegated to League B.
England have failed to beat Italy in the previous six meetings between the two countries, a run that goes back over a decade and includes the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley.
Southgate will be hoping to end that winless run tonight and will have confidence in the form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka - should he score in Naples, Kane will break England’s goal-scoring record. Harry Maguire could start despite his limited game-time at Manchester United and Brentford’s Ivan Toney has received another international call-up
Elsewhere, there are concerns over the setting for tonight’s clash as Naples is a hotspot for football hooliganism. Around 2,500 England fans are expected to fly into the city for the game which comes just a week after horrific violent scenes between Napoli’s notorious ultras the German Eintracht Frankfurt fans following a Champions League fixture.
Follow all the action as Italy host England in a Euro 2024 qualifier:
European qualifying talking points
Italy targeting victory for Vialli
The visit of England will be Italy’s first game since former striker and coach Gianluca Vialli died in January. The 58-year-old earned 59 senior caps and worked as an assistant to Roberto Mancini as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship trophy at Wembley in 2021.
Mancini has already said he wants to win the game as a tribute to his friend and colleague, while Italy will wear special one-off shirts for the occasion.
European qualifying talking points
The next Southgate cycle
Speculation was rife that Gareth Southgate would step down after England’s World Cup quarter-final exit in December. But, after some soul-searching, the manager opted to remain in place and is focused on leading England to a first major honour since 1966.
A slow start to these qualifiers could see pressure ramp up on the 52-year-old as he aims for the three points to take him to a half-century of wins at the helm.
Ben Chilwell looking forward to Luke Shaw battle after England return
England defender Ben Chilwell insists he is mentally stronger after returning from an injury which forced him to miss the World Cup.
The Chelsea left-back tore a hamstring just a couple of weeks before the tournament and missed out on going to Qatar.
However, having regained fitness, he has been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate and the 26-year-old is determined to take positives from the experience.
“Of course mentally it is very challenging,” he told a press conference. “All footballers go through periods of their career when things are mentally challenging and you have to be resilient, be strong, go through it and come through the other side stronger.
“That’s the way I’ve tried to look at things like the injuries I’ve had and missing the World Cup.”
Ben Chilwell looking forward to Luke Shaw battle after England return
Chilwell missed the World Cup with a torn hamstring but the left back says he has returned stronger
Italy vs England prediction
England have not beaten Italy in Italy for over 60 years so it’s an uphill task for Gareth Southgate’s men.
Roberto Mancini’s European champions lost 2-0 to Austria last time out and with England’s front line all in terrific form the Three Lions could cause an upset and get their qualifying campaign of to a great start.
More realistically, this will be a tense and cagey affair in a hostile environment for England and they’ll do well to avoid defeat.
Italy 1-1 England.
Italy vs England predicted line-ups
Italy XI: Donnarumma; Scalvini, Bonucci, Acerbi; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Verratti, DiMarco; Politano, Berardi, Grifo
England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden
What is the team news?
Roberto Mancini included three uncapped players in a 30-man squad for these opening Euro 2024 qualifiers. Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno and Atletico Tigre striker Mateo Retegui were all named in the national squad for the first time. Ciro Immobile is out injured while Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United have lacked playing time, with Mancini opting for Scamacca over Raspadori.
Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad due to injuries, while there were some notable omissions when Southgate’s group was announced last week. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Callum Wilson and Ben White weren’t included but there are spots for Kalvin Phillips and Ivan Toney. Raheem Sterling is injured.
How to watch Italy vs England
Italy host England at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with kick off at 7.45pm.
The match is being broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK with coverage starting from 7pm.
Italy vs England
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s European qualifier between Italy and England in Naples. The route to Euro 2024 begins tonight with a repeat of the Euro 2020 final that Italy won via a penalty shootout.
Both teams are in Group C alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta. The top two from each group will qualify for the final tournament set to take place in Germany next summer.
Tonight’s match is being hosted at Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and England have their work cut out. They have not won in Italy since a friendly in Rome in 1961 - over 60 years ago.
The Three Lions have also failed to beat the Italians in each of the last six meetings, a run which goes back over a decade. Will tonight be the night that England finally get one over their old rivals?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies