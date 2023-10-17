✕ Close 'Can’t understand why booing Henderson' - Southgate after 1-0 win against Australia

England are on the verge of joining Scotland at Euro 2024 and would join Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament if they defeat Italy at Wembley tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side are three points clear at the top of Group C with just three games remaining in qualifying. They come into the match knowing that a win would secure their place in Germany next summer but losing to the current European champions would not be a killer blow with fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia still to come.

Tonight’s clash is a repeat of the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final where Italy won a penalty shootout at Wembley to claim the title. The Three Lions have since redeemed that loss with an impressive 2-1 win against Italy in Naples earlier in this qualifying campaign but a second victory over the Azzurri will cement England’s prowess ahead of the upcoming competition.

Luciano Spalleti’s third game in charge of the national side saw Italy beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday to move above Ukraine into second place in the group and he’ll be hoping to keep that winning streak going this evening.

Follow all the action from Wembley below