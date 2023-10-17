England vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and line-ups from crucial qualifier as Harry Maguire starts
Victory for the Three Lions would see them secure qualification for next summer’s European Championship in Germany
England are on the verge of joining Scotland at Euro 2024 and would join Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament if they defeat Italy at Wembley tonight.
Gareth Southgate’s side are three points clear at the top of Group C with just three games remaining in qualifying. They come into the match knowing that a win would secure their place in Germany next summer but losing to the current European champions would not be a killer blow with fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia still to come.
Tonight’s clash is a repeat of the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final where Italy won a penalty shootout at Wembley to claim the title. The Three Lions have since redeemed that loss with an impressive 2-1 win against Italy in Naples earlier in this qualifying campaign but a second victory over the Azzurri will cement England’s prowess ahead of the upcoming competition.
Luciano Spalleti’s third game in charge of the national side saw Italy beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday to move above Ukraine into second place in the group and he’ll be hoping to keep that winning streak going this evening.
Follow all the action from Wembley below plus get the latest odds and tips for England vs Italy right here:
Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy
England football manager Gareth Southgate addressed criticism directed towards Jordan Henderson following his move to Saudi Arabia.
“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team,” he told a press conference on Monday, 16 October, ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.
England line-up
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane
England vs Italy
Following their 2-1 win in March, England are looking for consecutive wins over Italy for only the second time, also doing so with wins in 1948 and 1949.
Will they be able to pull it off tonight?
England vs Italy
The Three Lions have arrived at Wembley and the team news for tonight’s match will be dropping shortly. Who will make the starting XI?
Jordan Henderson set to face Italy despite England boos
Gareth Southgate vowed not to let a “popularity contest” sway his selections as the England boss threw his full support behind Jordan Henderson days after the stand-in skipper was jeered off at Wembley.
The Euro 2020 runners-up are within touching distance of qualifying for next summer’s finals and will seal their spot in Germany should they avoid defeat to Italy on Tuesday evening.
Wembley will welcome a second sell-out crowd in five days after Friday’s friendly against Australia brought an impressive turnout for what proved to be a largely forgettable 1-0 friendly win.
Jordan Henderson set to face Italy despite England boos
Gareth Southgate has backed the midfielder after Henderson was booed off against Australia at Wembley
Southgate aiming to qualify for Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate says his England team are determined to keep producing memorable nights for the fans and says that qualifying for major tournaments is a big step towards that goal.
The Three Lions need just a draw against Italy to secure their place at next summer’s Euro 2024, due to their head-to-head record over the other teams, but Southgate is determined to win all three points this evening.
“Ultimately, the first objective is always to qualify for the tournaments and our performances earlier in the group have put us in a really strong position,” he said,
“So the first thing we want to do is play well and win the game but we know if it’s the 87th minute and we’re level, then we don’t need to lob the goalkeeper into the box at the end of the game.”
England vs Italy last three meetings
Things are usually fairly equal when the Three Lions take on Italy with most matches being decided by the odd goal here or there. Over the last three fixtures there has been one win and one loss for each team with a draw also being shared.
Here are the last three England vs Italy results:
Italy 1-2 England - 23 March 2023, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli
Italy 1-0 England - 23 September 2022, San Siro, Milan
England 0-0 Italy - 11 June 2022, Molineux, Wolverhampton
England vs Italy
The Three Lions have met Italy on 31 previous occasions over the years, with England winning nine times, drawing nine times and losing 13 times. The first meeting between the teams came back in May 1933, when it ended in a 1-1 draw in Rome.
Will England add to their winning tally this evening?
Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?
After a winter World Cup in Qatar which saw Argentina defeat France in an unbelievable final, the qualifying rounds for Uefa Euro 2024 are here.
If it feels like that’s come around quickly, that’s because it has. The World Cup taking place in December 2022 rather than the tradtional summer slot meant that there was only 18 months between the World Cup and the Euros, rather than the customary two years.
The last European Championship was delayed due to Covid and took place all over Europe with many games taking place at Wembley. It was Wembley where England heartbreakingly lost the final to Italy on penalties after taking an extremely early lead on the night through Luke Shaw.
Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?
The Uefa European Championship will take place in Germany next summer. The qualifying rounds for Euro 2024 are already taking place.
England vs Italy prediction
Gareth Southgate is likely to revert to his full-strength, first choice XI this evening after fielding a relatively inexperienced line-up against Australia last week.
The quality in the England side, added to the fact they are playing at home, should be enough to see them edge out Italy and secure their place in the Euro 2024.
England 1-0 Italy.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies