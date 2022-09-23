✕ Close 'So surreal, it's such a privilege' - striker Toney on first England call up

England seek to avoid relegation in the Nations League as they take on Italy at the San Siro tonight. After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, the Three Lions come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points. They are three points behind tonight’s opponents and a loss this evening means Gareth Southgate’s men will be relegated to League B.

Adding to the equation is the fact that these two Nations League matches – England also play Germany on Monday night – are the last opportunities for Southgate to get a feel for his squad before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this year.

The line-up that the England boss decides to go with this evening will be a display of his priorities as a strong team of experienced first choice picks would show the value he places on being in the top tier of the Nations League. On the other hand, with only two games to go until the World Cup, Southgate may decide to give game time to the players pushing for starting berths such as Ivan Toney who could make his debut for the national team.

Follow all the action from the San Siro as Italy host England in the Nations League: