Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League build-up, team news, line-ups and more as Three Lions battle relegation
Can England avoid relegation in the Nations League as they take on Italy?
England seek to avoid relegation in the Nations League as they take on Italy at the San Siro tonight. After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, the Three Lions come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points. They are three points behind tonight’s opponents and a loss this evening means Gareth Southgate’s men will be relegated to League B.
Adding to the equation is the fact that these two Nations League matches – England also play Germany on Monday night – are the last opportunities for Southgate to get a feel for his squad before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this year.
The line-up that the England boss decides to go with this evening will be a display of his priorities as a strong team of experienced first choice picks would show the value he places on being in the top tier of the Nations League. On the other hand, with only two games to go until the World Cup, Southgate may decide to give game time to the players pushing for starting berths such as Ivan Toney who could make his debut for the national team.
Follow all the action from the San Siro as Italy host England in the Nations League:
‘Not a lot more players can do’ to tackle Qatar human rights issues, Gareth Southgate claims
England manager Gareth Southgate believes there is “not a lot more players can do” to tackle the human rights issues in Qatar after the decision to wear special captain’s armbands during the World Cup was criticised.
The Football Association announced on Wednesday it has joined nine other European federations in joining the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign.
As part of that, England captain Harry Kane will wear an armband supporting the campaign at the finals this winter, along with the skippers of the eight other European nations signed up whose teams have qualified.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham says he has been assured that LGBTQ+ England fans will not face arrest for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup in Qatar.
‘The new one?’ Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t know Ivan Toney’s name ahead of England bow
Leonardo Bonucci labelled England new boy Ivan Toney “the new one” ahead of their potential meeting in Milan.
The Three Lions take on Italy in Nations League Group A on Friday evening in one of their penultimate tune-up before the World Cup in Qatar.
Following five goals this season, Gareth Southgate handed Brentford striker Toney a first call up to the national team this week.
Bonucci, though, is not too familiar with the 26-year-old.
Ivan Toney ‘never doubted’ he’d get England chance ahead of debut
Ivan Toney took the road less travelled to the top but “never doubted” his England opportunity would come, with the Brentford striker vowing to seize his chance to make the World Cup.
A product of the Northampton youth set-up, Toney spent loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan having failed to make the breakthrough after joining Newcastle.
He left St James’ Park permanently for Peterborough in 2018 and a goal-laden spell there saw him join Brentford two years later – a move that has gone better than either party could have dreamt of as he stands to become the club’s first England international since Leslie Smith in 1939.
The 26-year-old helped the Bees to promotion in his first campaign and five league goals at the start of this season led Gareth Southgate to include the uncapped frontman in England’s final camp before Qatar.
Gareth Southgate willing to stake ‘reputation’ on Harry Maguire’s England selection
Gareth Southgate says he is willing to stake his “reputation” on Harry Maguire, offering the struggling Manchester United centre-half his full backing as he described him as one of England’s “best” and “most important” players, who can do things in the squad that others can’t. The international manager went so far as to describe Maguire and John Stones “as good as any in world football at” progressing up the pitch with the ball.
Such is the 29-year-old’s standing in the England squad that Southgate said he didn’t feel the need for any additional talks with him, despite being dropped from the United team. The feeling around the England camp was that Maguire would start the game against Italy at the San Siro on Friday night, and he clearly remains one of Southgate’s first-choice centre-halves. That was made pretty clear by his pre-game comments, as the England manager stressed he would be willing to stake his “reputation” on such decisions.
“Whatever reputation I have I’m putting it on there,” Southgate said. “I think, look, you always have to back your judgement and we feel he is an important player.”
Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test
On Tuesday evening, Gareth Southgate called the England team together for the first proper meeting since the Hungary humiliation. He didn’t need to say that every minute counts from now on, because all of the players know it.
They’re fully aware things need to be different from June. The England manager, for his part, would prefer a lot of things to be rather different right now.
It is difficult to complain about a trip to Milan in this kind of weather – in the middle of fashion week – but Southgate could really do with 10 days of it, and perhaps more forgiving fixtures. That’s what World Cup preparation camps usually look like as managers try to build the right atmosphere. That’s nevertheless what this represents.
Italy vs England
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s Nations League match against Italy from the San Siro. Gareth Southgate’s men are on the verge of getting relegated to League B and cannot afford to lose tonight’s game.
Defeats to Hungary back in June have put England in this position and now they must beat Italy and Germany to have any hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League.
On top of this pressure, these two games are the last two internationals before the World Cup starts in November and Southgate will want to use them as an opportunity to fine tune his squad ahead of the tournament.
