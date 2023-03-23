Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Italy seek to maintain their unbeaten run at home to England when they host the Three Lions at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples tonight. Qualifying for Euro 2024 begins with a repeat of the Euro 2020 final in which Italy defeated England in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

The Azzurri have not lost at home to England in over 60 years and manager Roberto Mancini will hope to keep that streak going after naming a 30-man squad for the two games – they also face Malta on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of experience to call on with Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka set to lead the attack. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire could start despite his limited game-time at Manchester United and Brentford’s Ivan Toney has received another international call-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When does the match take place?

Italy host England at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with kick off at 7.45pm.

How to watch Italy vs England?

The match is being broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Roberto Mancini included three uncapped players in a 30-man squad for these opening Euro 2024 qualifiers. Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno and Atletico Tigre striker Mateo Retegui were all named in the national squad for the first time. Ciro Immobile is out injured while Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United have lacked playing time, with Mancini opting for Scamacca over Raspadori.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad due to injuries, while there were some notable omissions when Southgate’s group was announced last week. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Callum Wilson and Ben White weren’t included but there are spots for Kalvin Phillips and Ivan Toney. Raheem Sterling is injured.

Predicted line-ups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Scalvini, Bonucci, Acerbi; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Verratti, DiMarco; Politano, Berardi, Grifo

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy – 13/8

Draw – 9/4

England 13/8

Prediction

England have not beaten Italy in Italy for over 60 years so it’s an uphill task for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Roberto Mancini’s European champions lost 2-0 to Austria last time out and with England’s front line all in terrific form the Three Lions could cause an upset and get their qualifying campaign of to a great start.

More realistically, this will be a tense and cagey affair in a hostile environment for England and they’ll do well to avoid defeat.

Italy 1-1 England.