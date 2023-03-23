Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Italy play host to Gareth Southgate’s England as the qualifying campaigns for Euro 2024 get underway tonight. The Three Lions have been put in Group C which also features Ukraine, Malta, and North Macedonia but it is the Azzurri who provide the biggest challenge.

England have not won in Italy for over 60 years and are on a winless streak of six games against the current European champions. Italy defeated the Three Lions back in to relegate them to League B in the Nations League and who can forget that penalty shootout at Wembley during Euro 2020?

Southgate will be hoping the form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka can turn around this team’s fortunes and kick of this qualifying campaign with a victory. All three are in exceptional form for their clubs and Kane can break an England’s all-time goal-scoring record if he scores in Naples tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When does the match take place?

Italy host England at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with kick off at 7.45pm.

How to watch Italy vs England?

The match is being broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Roberto Mancini included three uncapped players in a 30-man squad for these opening Euro 2024 qualifiers. Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno and Atletico Tigre striker Mateo Retegui were all named in the national squad for the first time. Ciro Immobile is out injured while Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United have lacked playing time, with Mancini opting for Scamacca over Raspadori.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad due to injuries, while there were some notable omissions when Southgate’s group was announced last week. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Callum Wilson and Ben White weren’t included but there are spots for Kalvin Phillips and Ivan Toney. Raheem Sterling is injured.

Predicted line-ups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Scalvini, Bonucci, Acerbi; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Verratti, DiMarco; Politano, Berardi, Grifo

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy – 13/8

Draw – 9/4

England 13/8

Prediction

England have not beaten Italy in Italy for over 60 years so it’s an uphill task for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Roberto Mancini’s European champions lost 2-0 to Austria last time out and with England’s front line all in terrific form the Three Lions could cause an upset and get their qualifying campaign of to a great start.

More realistically, this will be a tense and cagey affair in a hostile environment for England and they’ll do well to avoid defeat.

Italy 1-1 England.