England reveal new kits for Euro 2024 including unusual away shirt

England have unveiled the kits that they will wear at Euro 2024 with a striking purple away strip complementing the traditional white home shirt.

Gareth Southgate’s side will enter the tournament as one of the favourites for victory after being beaten in the final on home soil by Italy in the last edition.

The new kits will also be sported by the Lionesses and para teams over the next few months.

England’s senior men’s side will pull them on for the first time in the friendly fixtures against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley this month.

They begin their European Championship against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

“The England 2024 away kit reimagines iconic kits from the past with a modern twist, making a bold statement with an eye-catching purple - a modern mix of classic blue and red England change kits of the past,” England said of their new away shirt, which also features “seven different colours with a nod to English fashion”.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will wear the shirt for the first time when they face Sweden on Friday 5 April.

England’s men have four more fixtures before the Euros begin, with warm-up games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland preceding ahead of the tournament in Germany.

After their opener against Serbia, England also face Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

The men’s version of the kit will be on sale from Thursday 21 March in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes.