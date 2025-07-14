Leah Williamson wary of Sweden threat ahead of England’s Euro 2025 quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Leah Williamson refuses to let England downplay the danger posed by Sweden after booking a Euro 2025 quarter-final with the Scandinavians in Switzerland.

Defending champions England beat Wales 6-1 on Sunday night in St Gallen to claim their place in the last eight, qualifying as Group D runners-up behind France, which means they will face the Swedes in Zurich on Thursday night.

Some have suggested the Lionesses have come out on the more favourable side of the draw – now guaranteed to avoid World Cup holders Spain until a potential final – but Williamson vehemently disagrees with that mentality.

“Sweden are a fantastic team,” she said. “They’re relentless in the way they go about their game.

“I think they sort of avoid the expectation of every tournament, and nobody really talks about them, (which is) slightly disrespectful, I think, because they always show up and they always seem to pose a threat to most teams, and normally come out with a medal or (become) a semi-final team.

“So, yes, they are a strong team (and) we’re looking forward to the fixture.”

The last time England faced Sweden in the Euros three summers ago, Alessia Russo’s goal-of-the-tournament backheel at Bramall Lane in their 4-0 semi-final win helped propel the Lionesses into the final at Wembley where they lifted their first major tournament trophy.

England’s title defence was dented after their opening 2-1 defeat to France, but they got their campaign back on track with a resounding 4-0 victory over 2017 champions the Netherlands, then carried that momentum into the Wales encounter.

“We had to work hard to do what we just did,” said Williamson. “And yes, it’s been an emotional group stage, like lots of ups and downs.”

All six of the Lionesses’ goals in St Gallen came from different scorers – none of them even from constant danger Lauren James, who was once again excellent – a statement to Sweden, perhaps, about just how many different deadly weapons England boss Sarina Wiegman has at her disposal.

Defender Williamson is well-acquainted with one of Sweden’s big threats, Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius, who has already scored twice for the Group C winners and knows a thing or two about making an impact for an underestimated side.

It was Blackstenius who, in May, fired the underdog Gunners to Champions League glory in their 1-0 victory in Lisbon.

“I suppose (knowing her) will help,” added Williamson. “But she knows me just as well, so I think we’ll nullify each other’s threats there.”

Should they advance, England will play the winners of Wednesday night’s quarter-final between Norway and Italy in the final four.

Wiegman said the defeat to France had forced England to step up and “do things better on the pitch, getting connections better.

“With that loss, the urgency came, and I think the team really responded well to that, and hopefully we can show that again against Sweden.”

She added: “It’s now the knockout stage, so that’s exciting. Both teams are really going to play to win. Let’s see what happens.”