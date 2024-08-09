Support truly

Lee Carsley has replaced Gareth Southgate to become the next England manager, on an interim basis.

Southgate stepped down after the crushing defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 and speculation immediately spread with the FA assessing a number of options and initially eager to make a quick appointment before choosing to take their time to ensure the correct decison.

It means that a few weeks after that final loss in Germany, Carsley – the England Under-21 manager – has been put in charge for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League matches and is perhaps the surprise candidate to take the role permanently

A long stint with the FA has seen Carsley win the European Under-21 Championship last summer and his is highly thought-of within the FA set-up.

Carsley will be familiar with several names already in the senior team and ready to figure prominently in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, including Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Cole Palmer, all of whom featured in last summer’s under-21 tournament.

Carsley has stepped in on a temporary basis, giving the FA valuable time until a bigger name emerges either later this year or next summer, after ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ruled himself out of contention.

Carsley may appear to be a surprise option, but Southgate managed the under-21s between 2013 and 2016 before graduating to the role of senior boss.

The 50-year-old was in negotiations to become the Republic of Ireland manager last year but decided to remain in charge of the under-21s for one more cycle.

Lee Carsley has done an excellent job as England Under-21 manager ( PA Archive )

The former Everton midfielder played 40 times for The Boys in Green before beginning a career in management.

Initially as a caretaker for Coventry City, both in 2012 and 2013, Carsley then moved on to Brentford and took charge of the Bees’ Development Squad from 2014–2015 before a short spell as interim head coach.

But it was his time with Manchester City and the Under-18s where Carsley started to get noticed and after a short spell with Birmingham Under-23s, an opportunity emerged to take over with England Under-20s in 2020.

Carsley soon stepped up to the Under-21s, tasked with honing a specific style and enhancing the technique of an exciting new generation of English talent.