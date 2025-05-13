Lionesses unveil Euro 2025 kits with hint to iconic 1982 England design

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have unveiled the kits the Lionesses will be wearing at Euro 2025 this summer.

England won the Euros on home soil three years ago and the new Nike designs are said to honour that victory as well as the pioneers of the past.

The home kit takes inspiration from the 1980s, reflecting the England shirt worn at the 1982 men’s World Cup, with a blue and red print across the chest. England will also play in blue shorts.

open image in gallery The new England women's away shirt ( Nike/England )

The away kit is “modern black” with flashes of red, blue and pink down the sides.

England said its inspiration “pulls from the fearless optimism and leadership of the current and past Lionesses”.

While the goalkeeper kits worn by Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton, which always prove popular with Lionesses fans, will be green.

All three kits will be available to order from Thursday 29 May.

For those that led the way and for those ready to take to the stage. 💫



This is us, this is England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wgWL7U4ksa — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 13, 2025

Sarina Wiegman’s side will travel to Switzerland hoping to win consecutive European Championships after triumphing on home soil three years ago.

The Lionesses will play France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the 16-team tournament, kicking off against France on Saturday 5 July.

Before then, England will conclude their Women’s Nations League campaign against Portugal and Spain as they hope to reach the semi-finals.

They will play a send-off game against Jamaica in Leicester on Sunday 29 June before embarking to Switzerland in defence of their Euros crown.