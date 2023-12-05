Scotland vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of crucial Women’s Nations League clash
The Lionesses face a difficult task as they look to reach the knockout rounds
England’s hopes of reaching the Women’s Nations League knockout rounds and qualifying for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB hang by a thread as they take on Scotland at Hampden Park tonight. The Lionesses are currently second in Group A1, level on points with the Netherlands, but need to finish top of the table in order to progress.
The Netherlands are top due to their superior goal difference and take on Belgium in the group’s other fixture this evening. The Lionesses will go through should England defeat Scotland and the Netherlands drop points, but it is more likely that Group A1 will be decided by goal difference.
That means that the Lionesses must better the Netherlands’ result by three or more goals in order to reach the next stage of the competition and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be out to secure a big win as they face rivals Scotland, whose relegation from the top tier of the Nations League has already been confirmed.
An added complication is that Wiegman’s side are the nominated nation to qualify for the Paris Olympics on behalf of Team GB. England need to reach the Nations League final - or finish third if Olympic hosts France make the final - in order to secure a place.
What would the Lionesses then need to do to qualify for the Olympics?
Should England top the group, the task then is simple - reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer. As the nominated side for Team GB. England will go through to the semi-finals if they top Group A1.
Both Nations League finalists will qualify for the Paris Games - unless one of those teams is France, who qualify automatically.
If France reach the Nations final, the automatic qualification spot will go to the winner of the third place playoff in the Nations League finals.
France and Spain have booked their place in the semi-finals, while Germany and Denmark are battling out for the final spot in Group A3.
Scotland vs England - How can England finish top of Group A1?
There’s a lot more than just the result riding on this game, with England’s hopes of qualifying Great Britain for the Olympics on the line. To do that, they must first finish top of Group A1.
After five games played, England and the Netherlands are level on nine points: with three wins and two defeats. The teams have identical head-to-head records after the Netherlands won 2-1 in their home fixture and England won 3-2 at Wembley.
Therefore, the Netherlands have the advantage because of their greater goal difference across the group. The Netherlands have scored 10 goals and conceded six, giving the Dutch a goal difference of +4, while England have scored nine and conceded eight, giving the Lionesses a goal difference of +1.
Ahead of their final fixtures, England need to win by at least three goals more than the Netherlands, if both sides win, otherwise they will qualify if the Dutch drop points against Belgium and the Lionesses beat Scotland
Scotland vs England - predicted lineups
We should get confirmed lineups in about 50 minutes, but here is how we think both teams might line up:
Scotland: MacIver; Corsie, Clark, Doherty; Evans, Kerr, MacLean, Cuthbert, Brown; Hanson, Thomas
England: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, James, Hemp; Russo
What is the team news?
Scotland drew 1-1 with Belgium on Friday with Erin Cuthbert on target. Former England goalkeeper Sandy MacIver will line up against the Lionesses after switching allegiances earlier this season. Kirsty Hanson could return to the starting line-up but Scotland are without Caroline Weir, who is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.
England did not pick up any injuries in Friday’s win over the Netherlands and manager Sarina Wiegman is likely to pick an attack-minded team. The Lionesses did not start with a recognised striker against the Netherlands and Alessia Russo or Rachel Daly could return. Millie Bright was ruled out of England’s squad and there could be further changes in defence after Friday’s display.
How to watch Scotland vs England
The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 5 December at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Scotland vs England will be shown live on BBC One and BBC One Scotland, with coverage kicking off at 7:30pm.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Scotland vs England
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s crucial Women’s Nations League clash between Scotland and England.
The Lionesses need to beat their old rivals, and beat them well, if they have any hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament and potentially reaching the Olympics in Paris next summer.
To reach the semi-finals, England need to finish top of Group A1, they are currently second and level on points with the Netherlands who have a superior goal difference. In order to qualify, England need to win tonight and out score the Netherlands - who face Belgium - by at least three goals.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
