✕ Close Sarina Wiegman hopes England will 'go wild' against Scotland

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s hopes of reaching the Women’s Nations League knockout rounds and qualifying for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB hang by a thread as they take on Scotland at Hampden Park tonight. The Lionesses are currently second in Group A1, level on points with the Netherlands, but need to finish top of the table in order to progress.

The Netherlands are top due to their superior goal difference and take on Belgium in the group’s other fixture this evening. The Lionesses will go through should England defeat Scotland and the Netherlands drop points, but it is more likely that Group A1 will be decided by goal difference.

That means that the Lionesses must better the Netherlands’ result by three or more goals in order to reach the next stage of the competition and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be out to secure a big win as they face rivals Scotland, whose relegation from the top tier of the Nations League has already been confirmed.

An added complication is that Wiegman’s side are the nominated nation to qualify for the Paris Olympics on behalf of Team GB. England need to reach the Nations League final - or finish third if Olympic hosts France make the final - in order to secure a place.

Follow all the action from Hampden Park below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: