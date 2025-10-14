Lionesses call up three new faces in first squad since Euro 2025 triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has selected Taylor Hinds, Katie Reid and Lucia Kendall in her first Lionesses squad since their Euro 2025 victory this summer ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Australia this month.

Left-back Hinds, 26, moved from Liverpool to Arsenal before the start of the season, while Gunners team-mate Reid, a 19-year-old centre-back, and 21-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Lucia Kendall have been promoted from the Under-23s.

There are also recalls for midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns, who featured before the Euros but did not make the final squad. But captain Leah Williamson and forwards Lauren James and Lauren Hemp miss out on the 25-player squad due to injury.

Williamson, James and Hemp are the only players who won the Euros this summer who drop out, while former Euros champion Millie Bright announced her international retirement on Monday after an 88-cap career and leading the Lionesses to the World Cup final as captain in 2023.

The Lionesses will face Brazil, the champions of South America, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday 25 October, three days before taking on Australia at Pride Park in Derby on Tuesday 28 October. It will be their first meeting with Australia since the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

“In Brazil and Australia we’ll be facing two top opponents who will each test us in different ways, which is exactly the kind of challenge we need as we prepare for World Cup qualification starting early next year,” Wiegman said.

“It’s lovely to celebrate success but this is also the start of a new cycle with new opportunities and objectives. I cannot wait to get everyone together and started next week.”

England squad to play Brazil and Australia

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Khiara Keating (Manchester City).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United) Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Katie Reid (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Chelsea), Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), Lucia Kendell (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Beth Mead (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Michelle Agyemang (Brighton on loan from Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).